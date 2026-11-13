Namibia: /Hai-/Khaua Denounces Substance Abuse

Keetmanshoop — The /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority in a recent press release raised concern over drug abuse amongst the Namibian youth, stating that they cannot keep burying the country's future because of this.

"Weekend after weekend, families are mourning and burying young sons and daughters whose lives have been cut short whilst alcohol abuse, drugs and the increasing use of hubbly bubbly are contributing to a dangerous situation that is destroying young lives and placing enormous pressure on families and communities", the presser reads.

Acting Gaob Micheal Haman, in the document, said: "These are not merely statistics, it is our children, brothers and sisters and the future of Namibia.

We cannot continue accepting a situation where young people spend their weekends exposed to excessive alcohol consumption, drugs and reckless behaviour, only for families to receive tragic news days late."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority in the presser then calls on parents, traditional authorities, schools, churches, communities, law enforcement agencies, health authorities, businesses and government to urgently work together to address this crisis. "Parents must take an active role in the lives of their children and communities must provide positive activities, sport, cultural programmes, skills development and opportunities for young people," it continued.

It was also recommended that law enforcement must strengthen efforts against those who supply drugs to the youth whilst rehabilitation and counselling services must be accessible to those already struggling with substance abuse.

In addition, young people were urged to recognise the value of their lives and futures.

"Your life is worth more than a weekend of alcohol, drugs or peer pressure, bear in mind that Namibia, your family and the broader community needs you," the document stated.

Recent statistics released by the Namibian police force indicated that during the month of October 2026 the following drugs were confiscated namely; 167 321.61 kg cannabis, 6 024.5 mandrax tablets, 9g cocaine power and 275 units of crack cocaine.

It continued that 227 suspects, comprising of 220 Namibian, two Angolan, one Congolese, three Zambian and one Zimbabwean national were arrested accordingly.