Namibia: /Hai-/Khaua Denounces Substance Abuse

13 November 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — The /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority in a recent press release raised concern over drug abuse amongst the Namibian youth, stating that they cannot keep burying the country's future because of this.

"Weekend after weekend, families are mourning and burying young sons and daughters whose lives have been cut short whilst alcohol abuse, drugs and the increasing use of hubbly bubbly are contributing to a dangerous situation that is destroying young lives and placing enormous pressure on families and communities", the presser reads.

Acting Gaob Micheal Haman, in the document, said: "These are not merely statistics, it is our children, brothers and sisters and the future of Namibia.

We cannot continue accepting a situation where young people spend their weekends exposed to excessive alcohol consumption, drugs and reckless behaviour, only for families to receive tragic news days late."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority in the presser then calls on parents, traditional authorities, schools, churches, communities, law enforcement agencies, health authorities, businesses and government to urgently work together to address this crisis. "Parents must take an active role in the lives of their children and communities must provide positive activities, sport, cultural programmes, skills development and opportunities for young people," it continued.

It was also recommended that law enforcement must strengthen efforts against those who supply drugs to the youth whilst rehabilitation and counselling services must be accessible to those already struggling with substance abuse.

In addition, young people were urged to recognise the value of their lives and futures.

"Your life is worth more than a weekend of alcohol, drugs or peer pressure, bear in mind that Namibia, your family and the broader community needs you," the document stated.

Recent statistics released by the Namibian police force indicated that during the month of October 2026 the following drugs were confiscated namely; 167 321.61 kg cannabis, 6 024.5 mandrax tablets, 9g cocaine power and 275 units of crack cocaine.

It continued that 227 suspects, comprising of 220 Namibian, two Angolan, one Congolese, three Zambian and one Zimbabwean national were arrested accordingly.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.