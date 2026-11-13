Namibia: 10km Pipeline Brings Clean Water Closer to Villages

ONGWEDIVA- More than 100 households in three villages in the Omuntele Constituency will benefit from improved access to clean water following the commissioning and handover of the 10-kilometre Onkani-Onakandi water pipeline by the Oshikoto Regional Council.

The project, which includes the installation of three public water points, was constructed at a cost of more than N$600 000 under the Council's Cash/Food for Work Programme for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Speaking during the handover at Onakandi earlier this week, Oshikoto Regional Council Deputy Director of Rural Services Priscilla Lyakwata described the project as a milestone, noting that it was the longest pipeline the Council had constructed in the region so far.

She said that the pipeline would serve three villages and urged residents to take collective responsibility for maintaining the infrastructure, preventing water wastage and ensuring its sustainability.

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"It is a milestone and something tangible for the community to utilise now and in the future, and for future generations, as we are speaking about sustainability," she said.

Regional Head of Water Supply and Sanitation Coordination Steven Tuukondjele said that the project had addressed water shortages in the benefiting communities, where residents previously travelled long distances to access clean water.

He said that community members participated in excavating trenches and were compensated for their labour under the Cash/Food for Work Programme, while the government provided pipes and other necessary materials.

"The community met government halfway. The government procured the pipeline and other necessary materials to ensure that the pipeline is completed," he said.

Tuukondjele assured residents that the supplied water was safe for human and livestock consumption. He added that his office would monitor the pipeline and work towards installing tank stands and cattle troughs.

"Community members will also again benefit by getting private offtakes to take and supply water to their households which will bring extra relief to the community," he said.

Meanwhile, Christofina Absalom from Onankazizi village welcomed the development, saying it had reduced the burden of walking long distances to fetch water.

"I am very happy for the clean, safe water that we got in our village, the long walking distances have been cut short," she said.

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