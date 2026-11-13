Namibia: Roads Authority Delivers Key Road Projects Despite N$4.25b Budget Cuts

The Roads Authority (RA) successfully delivered nearly 115-kilometres (km) of upgraded bitumen and new gravel roads during the 2024/25 financial year, advancing flagship freeway and rural access projects despite a massive N$4.25 billion funding shortfall.

Despite tight fiscal constraints, the RA channelled substantial funds into high-priority economic corridors and rural access roads, posting measurable gains in road upgrades and gravel roads construction while lagging sharply in heavy rehabilitation projects.

According to the parastatal's latest Annual Report, the RA's operational targets are anchored in the economic optimum funding requirements set out in its Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP), for 2022/23-2026/27, alongside the Medium to Long-term Road Master Plan (MLRMP) and the fifth National Development Plan (NDP5).

However, a persistent gap between required investment and actual disbursements severely constrained execution across the various national networks.

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For the 2024/25 period, the RA required a combined N$8,4 billion across its operational and capital budgets to preserve, rehabilitate, and expand Namibia's roads. Instead, it received about N$4,7 billion, leaving an overall deficit of almost N$4,3 billion or roughly 51% of its total financial requirement.

To execute planned maintenance, rehabilitation, and upgrading programmes aligned with the ISBP, the Authority submitted a target-focused request of about N$5,9 billion to the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

However, hit by lower-than-anticipated revenue projections, the RFA allocated only about N$2,2 billion. This created a N$3,7 billion shortfall, leaving the RA with roughly 37% of the funds needed to keep existing roads from deteriorating.

For ongoing strategic capital projects and new social roads, the report shows that the RA requested about N$2,5 billion from the government but Cabinet only approved funding of nearly N$1,9 billion, which is approximately 78% of the request, resulting in a capital shortfall of about N$547 million.

Infrastructure delivery

Amidst severe budget cuts, the report highlights the RA's key achievements in the delivery of vital economic national road projects, especially on the upgrades of bitumen roads, which saw an achievement of 79.5kms covered against a target of 115 kms.

This represents nearly 70% of its planned bitumen and low-volume seal road upgrades. Delivery was driven by six major corridor projects, led by the Windhoek to Okahandja freeway standard upgrade, the Windhoek to Hosea Kutako International Airport freeway standard upgrade.

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It also includes the Swakopmund to Walvis Bay freeway standard upgrade and the Swakopmund to Henties Bay to Kamanjab road upgrades, as well as the Gobabis to Aminius to Aranos road upgrade.

"In line with the National Development Plan goals and RA Board Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the RA strives to ensure stakeholder satisfaction by creating employment through road projects, specifically labour-based projects aimed at poverty alleviation and income generation. During the 2024/25 financial year, approximately 10 SME contractors secured contracts, and 350 jobs were created through labour-based projects," the report reads.

On the construction of gravel roads nationwide, the RA achieved 30.6kms against a set target of 50kms. Funding shortfalls saw the Authority constructing just over 60% of its targeted new gravel road networks, which however helped with expanding rural connectivity and tourism access to remote destinations.

On the rehabilitation of bitumen roads, the RA achieved 5.5 kms against a target of 132 kms, directly reflecting the 63% funding cut from the RFA, heavy rehabilitation of ageing tarred roads stalled at just over four percent of the 132km goal.

Completed works were limited to two vital logistics arteries, which are the Usakos to Karibib road and the Rosh Pinah to Oranjemund Road.