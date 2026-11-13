Namibia: Ohangwena Police Urged to Prioritise Mental Health

EENHANA - Ohangwena regional police commander, Commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa has called on police leaders to prioritise the mental health and general well-being of officers, warning that stress and personal challenges are affecting their performance and service delivery.

She made the remarks during the Ohangwena Regional Police Wellness Day held at the Regional Police Headquarters in Eenhana on Wednesday, under the theme 'Mental Health Matters

Building a Healthier and Stronger Community.'

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Kashuupulwa said the regional police leadership had observed a considerable number of officers experiencing mental health difficulties, which were affecting their well-being, productivity and ability to serve the public.

"In Ohangwena region, we have also observed a considerable number of police members who are experiencing mental health difficulties. This situation is not only affecting their well-being but also their performance, productivity and overall service delivery," she said.

She explained that police work exposes officers to traumatic incidents, irregular working hours, night duties and other operational pressures that can affect their emotional and physical health, as well as their family relationships.

She also encouraged officers facing personal or work-related challenges to seek professional help, saying asking for assistance should not be viewed as a weakness. Detective Chief Inspector Melele Hangula, head of the Police Conduct and Investigation Sub-Division and vice-chairperson of the police mental health committee, said officers regularly deal with distressing situations such as road accidents, violent crimes, domestic violence, child abuse and sudden deaths.

She said these experiences could affect officers emotionally and that they should be encouraged to speak openly about their struggles, support one another and seek counselling before their problems become worse.

Meanwhile, social worker Nsozi Mukaya raised concern over suicide attempts among people seeking counselling at her newly established psychosocial and wellness practice in Eenhana.

Mukaya said men featured prominently in her experience, explaining that some struggle to express their emotions because of societal expectations that men should remain strong and silent.

She encouraged men facing depression, financial difficulties, relationship problems and family challenges to seek professional counselling.

Standard Bank financial adviser Oliver Kushwaluna also highlighted the connection between financial difficulties and mental well-being.

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He cautioned police officers against taking cash loans without understanding their financial commitments, urging them to manage their expenses, save money and seek professional financial advice.

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