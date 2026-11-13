Nigeria: Police Probe Death of Four UNN Students During House Party

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the four students were found dead in a lodge on Wednesday.

The police in Enugu State say they have begun an investigation into the death of four students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) who died after a party held at a lodge in the Hill Top Area of Nsukka.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the four students were found dead in the lodge on Wednesday.

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The UNN management later confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations suggest that they died as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, also announced a three-day mourning period in the institution over the loss of the students.

Police investigation

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the victims - two males and two females - took ill after allegedly consuming alcoholic beverages at the party.

"Six other students were also rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the four victims were confirmed dead on arrival.

"Alcoholic beverages were recovered from the scene, and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy," said Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police.

The spokesperson said the state police command had begun an investigation into the "circumstances surrounding the incident to establish the cause of the deaths."

"Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses," he assured.