Nigeria: Govt Concessions Port Harcourt Airport, Assures Workers of Job Security

The signing marks a new phase in the Federal Government's plan to attract private investment into airport infrastructure and improve the management of selected airports across the country.

The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement with PH Airport Limited to manage and develop the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, assuring aviation workers that the arrangement will not lead to job losses.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo and the group managing director of PH Airport Limited, Eyo Asuquo, signed the deal, following consultations with aviation labour unions.

The minister's media aide, Tunde Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the unions endorsed the agreement after receiving assurances that no aviation worker will lose their job because of the concession.

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The agreement marks a new phase in the government's plan to attract private investment into airport infrastructure and improve the management of selected airports across the country.

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo met with aviation union leaders before the formal signing to address concerns about the concession's implications for workers.

Speaking on behalf of the unions, Ben Nnabue said workers' welfare and job security remain central to their consideration of the agreement.

He added that organised labour will not support an arrangement that threatened the livelihoods of its members, adding that the unions are satisfied with the assurances received from the government and the concessionaire.

He also noted that the endorsement followed extensive engagement on the airport's future and the potential effects of private-sector participation on aviation workers.

Mr Asuquo said the company intends to invest in infrastructure, improve operational standards and expand economic activities around the airport.

He described Port Harcourt's location within the Gulf of Guinea as an advantage that could strengthen its role in regional commerce, investment and connectivity.

"Our vision goes beyond taking over the management of the airport. We are committed to driving development, expanding opportunities and creating additional jobs through investments and the growth of airport-related activities," he stated.

He added that the company intended to unlock the airport's economic potential and strengthen its position as an aviation and commercial hub.

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PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council approved the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport in November 2025, alongside other projects aimed at modernising Nigeria's aviation infrastructure and attracting private investment.

The approval formed part of the Federal Government's broader airport concession programme, which seeks to improve airport infrastructure, operational efficiency and commercial viability through private-sector participation.

The government has argued that private investors could provide the capital and expertise needed to expand airport facilities and develop revenue-generating activities, particularly those outside conventional aviation operations.

The concession programme is designed to attract investment into airport terminals and related services, while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria continues to perform its statutory responsibilities.