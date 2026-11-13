Nigeria: University Suspends 24 Students Over Malpractice, Others

"The suspension of the affected students demonstrates the university's resolve to ensure that academic excellence is achieved through hard work, honesty, and strict adherence to established rules and regulations, rather than through dishonest practices or misconduct," an official said.

The State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, has suspended 24 students for the 2026/2027 academic session over various offences.

The Registrar of the university, A U. Onah, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Established in 2022, SUMAS is a medical university owned by the Enugu State Government.

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Mr Onah said that the students' alleged offences included academic malpractices and dishonesty.

He stressed that the disciplinary action underscores SUMAS's firm commitment to maintaining high academic standards, promoting discipline, and upholding the principles of integrity, accountability, and responsible conduct within the university community.

"The suspension of the affected students demonstrates the university's resolve to ensure that academic excellence is achieved through hard work, honesty, and strict adherence to established rules and regulations, rather than through dishonest practices or misconduct," he said.

The registrar said SUMAS places a high premium on character formation, discipline, and respect for institutional values as a specialised institution committed to producing "competent, ethical, and professionally responsible graduates."

"Consequently, the university will not condone any conduct capable of undermining the credibility of its academic programmes or disrupting the peaceful and orderly atmosphere required for teaching, learning, and research," he said.

Mr Onah reiterated that SUMAS has a zero-tolerance policy on academic malpractice, examination misconduct, and other forms of indiscipline, saying the policy applies to every member of the university community, irrespective of status or position.

"Both staff and students are expected to uphold the highest standards of professional and personal conduct in the discharge of their respective responsibilities," he stated.

Why we discipline staff and students

Mr Onah emphasised that the university's disciplinary measures were not intended "merely to punish offenders but also to serve as a deterrent, reinforce institutional discipline, and safeguard the integrity and reputation" of the university.

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"Students are therefore advised to familiarise themselves with the university's rules and regulations, conduct themselves responsibly, and avoid any act that could jeopardise their academic progress and future careers," he said.

The registrar did not, however, provide the identities of the 24 suspended students.

He said with the disciplinary action, the university has again shown that it remains resolute in its "determination to build an institution where academic integrity, discipline, excellence, and responsible citizenship are non-negotiable values."