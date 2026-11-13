Tanzania Deepens Ties With UN Tourism to Promote Its Rich Attractions, Advance Economy, Job Opportunities

Madrid — Tanzania is strengthening its cooperation with the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) to promote the tourism sector, enhance competitiveness and expand economic and employment opportunities.

The development follows the presentation of credentials by Tanzania's Ambassador to France and Representative to UN Tourism, Saidi Yakubu, to the organisation's Secretary-General, Shaikha Al Nuwais, in Madrid, Spain.

During their discussions, the two leaders explored various areas of cooperation, including capacity-building for tourism sector employees and stakeholders in the country.

They also discussed the importance of Tanzania receiving technical and professional support from UN Tourism in designing and developing new tourism products and attractions to enhance the country's appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

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For her part, Al Nuwais commended Tanzania's President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her participation in the film Tanzania: The Royal Tour, noting its significant contribution to promoting the country internationally.

She also expressed satisfaction with statistics indicating growth in Tanzania's tourism sector, describing the trend as a positive indication of expanding development opportunities in the industry.

Tanzania, which currently serves as a member of the UN Tourism Executive Council, continues to strengthen partnerships with international institutions to develop its tourism sector, enhance competitiveness and increase the industry's contribution to national economic growth and employment creation.