Kenya: Runda Residents Demand Urgent Limuru Road Pothole Repairs After Head-On Crash

Nairobi — Residents of Runda Riviera Residents' Association have raised alarm over a dangerous stretch of Limuru Road after two vehicles collided head-on while swerving to avoid potholes, prompting fresh calls for urgent repairs and street lighting.

The association says the 1.5-kilometre section between Village Market and the Runda entrance has become a serious safety hazard, with motorists risking accidents as they dodge deep potholes.

In a letter dated November 10, 2026, association chairman James Nyiha Wanjohi urged the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) to urgently repair the road, install street lights and introduce road markings.

Wanjohi said a collision occurred on a Sunday about two weeks ago when two motorists travelling in opposite directions swerved to avoid potholes and crashed head-on.

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"It was only by good fortune that no life was lost," he stated in the letter addressed to KURA Director General.

The residents warned that the road's condition was becoming increasingly dangerous, particularly at night and during rainy weather.

According to the association, the road has no centre lines, edge markings or reflective studs, leaving motorists struggling to identify their lanes and the edges of the tarmac.

The situation is made worse by the road's hilly terrain, sharp bends and heavy tree cover, which reduce visibility even during the day.

"There are no functioning street lights along it," Wanjohi said, warning that darkness makes it difficult for drivers to spot potholes before reaching them.

The association said motorists are frequently forced to swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid damaged sections, increasing the risk of serious accidents.

The residents have asked KURA to repair all potholes, restore damaged road surfaces, paint centre and edge lines, install reflective studs and signage, and provide street lighting.

They want the authority to respond within 14 days, outlining the proposed action and when repair works will begin.

"We should much rather work with the Authority to have this road made safe than see another family suffer a loss that could have been prevented," the chairman stated.

The association cited Section 10 of the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, in its appeal, saying the road falls under KURA's management and maintenance mandate.

The residents have warned that delays in addressing the defects could expose more road users to preventable accidents.