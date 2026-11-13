Malawi: Ben Phiri Vows Contractor Crackdown As CDF Projects Face Next Year's Quality Audit

13 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Local Government Minister Dr Ben Phiri has promised a crackdown on contractors doing shoddy work on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects, saying the government will assess their performance next year and act against anyone who cuts corners.

Speaking after touring several CDF projects in Salima, Phiri said the ministry would not compromise on the quality of development. Contractors, he said, must deliver value for every kwacha of taxpayers' money.

He urged local authorities to supervise the work closely to stop public funds being misused. "The ministry will not compromise on quality, and contractors must ensure value for taxpayers' money," he said.

Salima District Commissioner Thokozire Munthali Chingeni said the council was following every guideline under the reformed CDF to make sure the projects served local communities.

Officials and stakeholders inspected construction at Katete Primary School and Kaphirintiwa Secondary School, and rehabilitation works at Chipoka Health Centre.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.