Malawi: Ben Phiri Vows Contractor Crackdown As CDF Projects Face Next Year's Quality Audit

Local Government Minister Dr Ben Phiri has promised a crackdown on contractors doing shoddy work on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects, saying the government will assess their performance next year and act against anyone who cuts corners.

Speaking after touring several CDF projects in Salima, Phiri said the ministry would not compromise on the quality of development. Contractors, he said, must deliver value for every kwacha of taxpayers' money.

He urged local authorities to supervise the work closely to stop public funds being misused. "The ministry will not compromise on quality, and contractors must ensure value for taxpayers' money," he said.

Salima District Commissioner Thokozire Munthali Chingeni said the council was following every guideline under the reformed CDF to make sure the projects served local communities.

Officials and stakeholders inspected construction at Katete Primary School and Kaphirintiwa Secondary School, and rehabilitation works at Chipoka Health Centre.