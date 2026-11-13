Malawi: Health Workers Threaten Walkout As 14-Day Ultimatum Expires With No Reply From State House

Healthcare workers have unveiled plans to withdraw their services from public health facilities after a 14-day ultimatum given to President Peter Mutharika's administration expired without a satisfactory response.

The Human Resources for Health Coalition petitioned government on October 27, 2026, demanding action on several issues, including the recruitment of more than 14,400 qualified health professionals, and warning that health services could shut down.

Coalition chairperson Solomon Chomba said his group had yet to receive a reply from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), so it would turn to legal provisions, including industrial action and court redress.

"But more likely would be a tactical labour withdrawal. That is what we will go for," he said.

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Chomba painted a grim picture of conditions in clinics and hospitals.

"As I am talking now, there are no gloves in health facilities, no drugs, and people are already overburdened. So, we will use a tactical approach step by step before we go for a full withdrawal nationwide until our grievances are addressed," he said.

The coalition says the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has also ignored its request for a meeting.

Ministry spokesperson Benedicto Mbewe said recruitment was already under way.

OPC spokesperson Focus Maganga said the government had recently held interviews for secondary school teachers and was undertaking the recruitment of healthcare workers.

Maganga did not respond to concerns about shortages of personal protective equipment or the ministry's failure to meet the coalition.

The October petition listed 118 pharmacists, 413 pharmacy technicians, 1,250 pharmacy assistants, 541 laboratory professionals, 95 medical doctors and 75 radiographers and sonographers awaiting recruitment.

In July the government said it had eased recruitment restrictions, allowing ministries, including Health and Sanitation, to fill vacancies already budgeted for in the 2026/27 financial year.

The coalition is made up of health sector professional groups, including the Society of Medical Doctors and the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives in Malawi.