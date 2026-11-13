Ethiopia: Trade, Energy and Regional Peace Dominate Abiy-Erdoğan Talks in Antalya

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral talks in Antalya on 10 November on the sidelines of the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment, alongside regional peace and issues of mutual interest.

According to official statements from both governments, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to expanding cooperation with Ethiopia across multiple sectors and its continued support for peace and stability in the region.

PM Abiy described the discussions as productive, saying the two leaders explored opportunities to deepen their existing partnership.

"Building on the strong partnership between our two countries, we discussed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation," Abiy said. "This includes collaboration as Ethiopia prepares to assume the COP32 Presidency, as well as on regional issues of mutual interest."

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Türkiye's emphasis on regional peace comes against the backdrop of its mediation efforts to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia following the January 2024 memorandum of understanding between Addis Abeba and Somaliland, which triggered a diplomatic fallout with Mogadishu.

Erdoğan hosted Abiy and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara on 11 December 2024, where the two leaders reached the Ankara Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to each other's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. The declaration also recognized Ethiopia's interest in securing reliable access to the sea through arrangements negotiated with Somalia under its sovereign authority, with Türkiye facilitating subsequent technical negotiations. The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the agreement as a framework for translating the leaders' commitments into mutually beneficial cooperation.

The talks in Antalya also come against the backdrop of expanding Turkish economic engagement in Ethiopia. Turkish investment in the country reached nearly $2.5 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year, making Türkiye one of Ethiopia's top three investor countries. Turkish investments span construction, manufacturing, agriculture and the chemical industries.

Beyond commercial investments, Türkiye has maintained humanitarian and development assistance programs in Ethiopia through various platforms, including Turkish non-governmental organizations and charitable institutions providing basic goods and services to communities in need.

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Energy cooperation also featured in the broader bilateral engagement. Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in Addis Abeba in February provides a foundation for further collaboration in electricity generation, grid infrastructure, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The meeting took place as Türkiye hosted COP31 from 9 to 20 November in Antalya, with Ethiopia preparing to assume the following year's COP presidency.

Both governments said they will continue coordination on climate diplomacy and advancing shared priorities. AS