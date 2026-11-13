Nigeria: Gov Mbah Mourns Late UNN Students, Seeks Ban On Sign-Out Ceremony

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the four students were found dead in the lodge on Wednesday.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has expressed sadness over the death of four students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), who died during an off-campus sign-out party in Nsukka Area of Enugu State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the four students were found dead in a lodge on Wednesday.

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The UNN management later confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations suggest that they died as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, also announced a three-day mourning period in the institution over the loss of the students.

The police are investigating the incident.

Grievous loss

In a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, on Thursday, Mr Mbah described the incident as a grievous loss, not only for the deceased's immediate families and UNN, but to Enugu State as a whole.

The governor called for a ban on sign-out "menace" among undergraduates, noting that it had brought too much sorrow to families and tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria.

Sign-out is a ceremony students often observe after their final examinations.

"I received with rude shock and deep sense of loss the news of the off-campus sign-out party leading to the death of four students of the UNN and hospitalisation of six others.

"Losing them in their prime and along with their promising future cuts as deeply as a sharp knife.

"We, therefore, share in this grief and pray to God to grant their families, friends, and the UNN community the equanimity to bear the heartbreaking loss," he said.

Mr Mbah specifically sympathised with the victims' parents whom he said worked hard to train their children only to witness the sad turn out of events.

The governor said his government would probe the incident.

"As a government, we have ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths and will work closely with the university authorities and security agencies to get to the roots of the sad development and forestall a recurrence," he said.

He added that he had suspended his scheduled town hall meeting with the UNN community on Friday (today) to join the university in mourning the dead.

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"Going forward, we will work with the authorities of tertiary institutions to enforce a full ban on sign-out parties and other excessive celebrations, a trend that has cost more lives and brought more sorrows than joy to families and higher institutions of learning," he stated.

Mr Mbah also called for more enlightenment campaigns by relevant agencies and institutions on the consequences of drug use and abuse.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased.