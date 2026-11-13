Nigeria: APC Condemns Attacks On Political Gatherings, Calls for Arrest of Perpetrators

The council says that violence against political leaders and supporters across party lines could undermine peaceful political participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has condemned recent attacks on political gatherings in parts of Nigeria, urging security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

The council said the attacks reported in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe states, as well as violence targeting political leaders and supporters across party lines, could undermine peaceful political participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement issued on Thursday and signed by Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the party also condemned the disruption of a scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.

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"Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today's scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos," the statement said.

The council urged political parties, candidates, and their supporters to exercise restraint as electioneering activities gather momentum, warning against actions that could trigger public disorder.

It also called on security agencies to strengthen their response to political violence, prevent attacks at political events and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law.

"Political parties and candidates are enjoined to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events," the statement added.

The APC council's appeal comes on the same day the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the growing incidents of violence during political campaign activities across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the House adopted the resolution on Thursday following a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Minority Leader Frederick Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) and 16 other lawmakers.

The lawmakers cited attacks, intimidation, injuries, deaths, and destruction of property linked to political activities in several states, warning that such incidents could discourage citizens from participating in the electoral process and undermine confidence in Nigeria's democracy.

The House condemned political violence, irrespective of the parties or individuals affected, and urged politicians and their supporters to reject inflammatory rhetoric.

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It also mandated its Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the immediate and underlying causes of the violence and report their findings within three weeks.