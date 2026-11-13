Liberia: Beyond Remittances and Toward Accountable Diaspora Leadership

opinion

I learned early that distance can save a life. It can also complicate responsibility.

I was born in Kalemie in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 1997, as war spread through the country, my family and I fled. After moving through displacement camps, I spent approximately eleven years in Tanzania's Nyarugusu refugee camp before resettling in the United States in 2008. Distance eventually gave me safety and opportunity, but it never gave me permission to forget.

For many Africans abroad, that tension is familiar. We live between gratitude for the places that received us and responsibility toward the places that formed us. We send money home, support relatives, respond to emergencies and invest when we can. These contributions matter. In many households, remittances pay school fees, cover medical bills and keep food on the table.

But money is only one form of diaspora capital. Africans abroad also acquire professional knowledge, relationships, credibility, access to decision makers and an understanding of how institutions work. Those resources can help the continent. The harder question is how to use them without confusing access with authority or distance with wisdom.

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Distance does not create a mandate

The African Union has recognized the diaspora as an important part of the continent's development and institution building. That recognition carries promise, but it also carries a warning. A person does not become a legitimate representative of a community simply by leaving it, succeeding abroad or entering an international conference room.

Diaspora advocates can speak from experience, but experience has boundaries. My history allows me to speak honestly about forced displacement, refugee life and the difficulty of rebuilding a sense of home. It does not allow me to claim that I know every present reality in Kalemie, Goma, Bukavu, Monrovia, Accra or any other African community. People living with the consequences of insecurity, unemployment and weak institutions possess knowledge that cannot be collected during a short visit or reduced to a quotation in a speech.

Accountable diaspora leadership therefore begins with humility. Before speaking, we must ask whom we have consulted. Before claiming to represent a community, we must know whether that community has entrusted us with its concerns. Before proposing a solution, we must understand who will carry its cost if it fails.

This is where many well-intentioned efforts break down. A person attends a summit, takes photographs beside institutional logos, delivers a strong statement and returns home. The appearance of influence grows, but the relationship with affected communities remains weak. The meeting becomes the achievement. The people become the background.

Institutional access is a form of capital

I have come to see institutional access as a form of capital. Like financial capital, it can be invested well, wasted or used mainly to increase the status of the person who possesses it.

In 2025, I moderated the SDG 8 plenary on decent work and economic opportunities for youth at the United Nations Economic and Social Council Youth Forum. In 2026, I participated in a forum organized by the International Labour Organization, the United Nations refugee agency and UNICEF concerning displacement and economic inclusion. Those experiences did not make me more important than the communities under discussion. They increased my obligation to carry their realities into rooms where policy language can become detached from human consequences.

When employment is discussed only through growth rates and labor statistics, institutions can miss what work means in a conflict-affected society. A decent job can reduce the pressure to migrate, help a displaced family rebuild and make recruitment by armed groups less attractive. Economic inclusion is therefore connected to peace. A young person who can imagine a lawful future is harder for a war economy to capture.

The most useful contribution I could make in those spaces was not to retell my suffering for sympathy. It was to use lived experience to test policy assumptions. Do displaced young people have access to the training being proposed? Can they obtain identification documents? Are employers willing to hire them? Can a program continue after international attention moves elsewhere? Refugees should be invited to interpret the systems affecting them, not only to describe their pain.

Accountability must be built into the work

Good intentions do not create accountability. A structure does.

Before an international engagement, diaspora organizations should consult people close to the issue and record the priorities they hear. During the engagement, they should make concrete requests instead of delivering only broad appeals. Afterward, they should report what was raised, which institution responded, what commitments were made and what remains unresolved. That report should return to the people whose experiences gave the intervention its legitimacy.

This approach changes the purpose of access. A conference invitation is no longer treated as proof of impact. It becomes one step in a longer chain linking community knowledge to institutional response. Success is measured through follow-up: whether a local organization gained a useful connection, whether a concern entered an official record, whether funding or technical assistance reached the right actors, or whether a policy proposal changed because affected people were heard.

Institutions also have responsibilities. Too often, they invite one refugee, one young person or one diaspora leader into a discussion and treat presence as participation. Meaningful inclusion requires preparation, access to documents, time to consult others and a clear route for recommendations to influence decisions. People with lived experience should be compensated for their expertise when resources allow. They should also be told what happened after the meeting. Inclusion without feedback can become a more polite form of extraction.

Diaspora organizations should publish their own standards. Who gives them a mandate? How do they choose the issues they raise? How do they handle disagreement with people on the ground? Who funds their work? What results can they document? Transparency will not eliminate every conflict, but it makes it harder for personal ambition to hide behind the language of service.

The bridge must carry responsibility in both directions

Through Congo Connexion, I have tried to build connections between conflict-affected Congolese communities and multilateral policy spaces. The work has taught me that a bridge is useful only when something meaningful can cross it in both directions.

Community realities must travel outward with their complexity intact. Institutional information, contacts and opportunities must travel back in forms people can use. If stories move toward international platforms while resources and answers never return, the bridge is incomplete.

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Africa does not need a diaspora that replaces local leadership. It needs a diaspora that strengthens it. We can open doors, translate institutional language, identify opportunities, introduce credible local actors, support research and press for action when crises lose international attention. We can also challenge policies abroad that affect African lives. But we must remain answerable to the people whose names, struggles and hopes make that advocacy possible.

The real test of diaspora leadership is not how close we stand to power. It is what reaches the people because we were there.

I left Congo as a child because war made remaining unsafe. Years later, entering global policy spaces has forced me to reconsider what return can mean. Return is not always a flight home or a permanent relocation. Sometimes it means carrying knowledge, access and opportunity back across the distance. Yet that return is credible only when it is disciplined by listening, honesty and measurable service.

The diaspora's greatest contribution may be larger than remittances, but it must never become less accountable than them. Money sent home has a destination. Our influence should have one too.

Author biography

Siam D. Yabili is a Congolese American civil diplomat, peace advocate and founder and president of Congo Connexion. Born in Kalemie and displaced during the Congo wars, he spent approximately eleven years in Tanzania's Nyarugusu refugee camp before resettling in the United States.

Website https://siamyabili.com/