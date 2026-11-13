Southern Africa: SADC Health Ministers Advance Regional Health Priorities and Mark Historic Milestone in Pharmaceutical Pooled Procurement

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministers of Health and Ministers Responsible for HIV and AIDS convened in Durban, Republic of South Africa, from 09 to 12 November 2026, to deliberate on key regional health priorities and agree on measures to strengthen health systems, improve access to essential medicines and advance regional health security.

The meeting considered progress in addressing HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, public health emergencies, sustainable health financing, local pharmaceutical manufacturing, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and food and nutrition security.

The meeting was officially opened on 12 November 2026 by South Africa's Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mathume Joseph Phaahla, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers Responsible for HIV and AIDS.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Phaahla called for greater regional solidarity, sustainable domestic health financing and stronger collective action to address Southern Africa's health challenges amid a rapidly changing global health landscape.

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He observed that declining development assistance, growing competition for resources and continued dependence on imported medicines and health commodities require SADC Member States to strengthen their capacity to finance, manufacture, procure and regulate essential health products. "Our future cannot rest on the goodwill of others alone; it must be built on domestic investment, strong institutions, productive capacity and sustained political commitment," he stated.

Dr Phaahla further drew attention to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), alongside other epidemic-prone diseases, including cholera and mpox, and the increasing public health risks associated with climate variability. He called for stronger regional disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, emergency preparedness, cross-border coordination and rapid response mechanisms.

He emphasised that public health emergencies transcend national borders and that regional preparedness must be adequately financed and operationalised before crises occur.

In his remarks, the SADC Executive Secretary, His Excellency Mr Elias M. Magosi, emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing the Region's evolving health challenges and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens.

He called for continued efforts to strengthen health systems, improve access to quality and affordable healthcare services, enhance preparedness for public health emergencies and accelerate progress towards regional and global health commitments.

The Executive Secretary also emphasised the importance of sustainable health financing, regional pharmaceutical cooperation and stronger partnerships to ensure that Member States are better equipped to respond to emerging and persistent health threats.

One of the major highlights of the meeting was the ceremonial signing of the Charter establishing the SADC Pharmaceuticals Pooled Procurement Services (SPPS) as an institution of subsidiarity of SADC, held on 12 November 2026.

The United Republic of Tanzania became the first Member State to sign the SPPS Charter, marking an important milestone towards the operationalisation of a regional mechanism for joint procurement of medicines and health commodities.

The initiative is expected to strengthen regional cooperation in pharmaceutical procurement, improve access to affordable and quality-assured medicines, enhance supply chain security and contribute to the Region's pharmaceutical self-reliance.

Ministers considered regional preparedness and response to public health emergencies, including the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and the continuing threats posed by cholera, mpox and other infectious diseases.

The deliberations focused on strengthening cross-border surveillance, early warning systems, laboratory networks, emergency coordination and national capacities to detect and respond rapidly to disease outbreaks.

The meeting also recognised the importance of sustained investment in health security and stronger coordination among Member States and regional and international partners.

Ministers reviewed progress and challenges in the regional response to HIV and AIDS, TB and malaria, including efforts to sustain essential health services, improve prevention and treatment outcomes and address financing gaps.

Discussions also covered sexual and reproductive health and rights, maternal and child health, food and nutrition security, and the need to strengthen resilient and inclusive health systems.

The meeting stressed the importance of maintaining progress towards regional and international health targets while ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

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Representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD) contributed to the meeting.

Their messages centred on sustainable health financing, stronger health systems, epidemic preparedness, regional pharmaceutical manufacturing, equitable access to essential health services and continued cooperation in addressing the Region's health priorities.

The meeting reinforced the importance of coordinated regional action, stronger domestic investment and sustained partnerships in addressing current and emerging health challenges.

The signing of the SPPS Charter represents an important step towards strengthening regional pharmaceutical cooperation and reducing vulnerabilities in the supply of essential medicines and health commodities.

Through continued collaboration, SADC Member States aim to build more resilient, responsive and sustainable health systems that improve health outcomes and advance the well-being of the Region's population.