Ghana's Borders Need More Than Technology

GHANA'S borders are critical to the country's national security, economic stability and territorial integrity. They serve as gateways for legitimate trade, tourism and the movement of people, but they can also become channels for smuggling, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other organised crimes when surveillance and enforcement are inadequate.

It is, therefore, encouraging that the government is considering the deployment of an integrated security system incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies to strengthen intelligence gathering and surveillance along the country's frontiers.

The proposed initiative, announced by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, following a visit to the Elubo border, represents an important step towards modernising Ghana's border security architecture. At a time when criminal networks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, relying solely on conventional methods of surveillance and enforcement is no longer sufficient.

Technology can help security agencies monitor movements, identify suspicious activities, detect security breaches along unauthorised routes and share intelligence more efficiently.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

It can also improve coordination among the various agencies operating at the borders, thereby reducing duplication of responsibilities and closing gaps that criminals could exploit.

However, while we welcome the proposed technological intervention, we must emphasise that technology alone cannot secure Ghana's borders.

Its effectiveness will depend largely on the people operating the systems, the resources available to them and the institutional cooperation underpinning their work.

The concerns raised by officers at Elubo should, therefore, not be treated as routine complaints.

Inadequate accommodation, congested office space, poor network connectivity, unreliable electricity supply, insufficient logistics and limited essential equipment are serious operational challenges that require urgent attention.

It would be unreasonable to expect officers to deliver effective border protection when they lack the basic facilities and tools needed to perform their duties.

The government must, therefore, match its investment in modern technology with sustained investment in personnel, infrastructure and logistics.

The safety of officers must also remain a priority.

The recent incident at the Hamile border, which claimed the life of an officer, is a painful reminder of the risks confronting personnel deployed to protect the country's frontiers.

The suggestion that armoured vehicles could be provided for immigration officers undertaking border control duties deserves serious consideration, alongside a comprehensive assessment of the security threats they face.

We also consider the proposed collaboration with neighbouring Côte d'Ivoire particularly important.

Criminal activities do not respect national boundaries, and efforts by one country can easily be undermined when neighbouring states fail to coordinate their responses.

Regular intelligence sharing, joint patrols and effective communication between the two countries should, therefore, form an essential part of the strategy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Ghana Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government must also ensure that the proposed AI systems are properly maintained, regularly updated and supported by trained personnel.

Clear safeguards should be established to protect personal information and prevent the misuse of surveillance technology.

Ultimately, border security is a shared national responsibility.

The Ministries responsible for the Interior, Communications, Roads and Energy must work together to address the infrastructure gaps identified at Elubo, while the security agencies strengthen cooperation and remain accountable for their operations.

We urge the government to move beyond announcements and translate its plans into measurable action.

Ghana needs intelligent borders, but it also needs adequately equipped, motivated and protected officers to keep them secure.