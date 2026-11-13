Nigeria: Fact Check - Did Sanusi Witness Fashion Parade At Daughter's Show?

A viral video claiming that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, witnessed ladies displaying outfits at a fashion show organised by his daughter, Sabeera Sanusi, in Kano State has set tongues wagging.

The video, shared by an X user, @xagreat purportedly showed the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor attending The Royale Fair, a fashion event organised by his daughter.

"Which kind of Emir is this? Ganduje was right for sacking this man," the account posted.

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However, a review of the footage found no evidence that the Emir was present during the fashion displays featured in the viral video.

Daily Trust's findings showed that Sanusi appeared in a separate video shared on his daughter's social media page at the opening of the event, where he offered prayers and participated in the cutting of the tape to formally inaugurate the fair.

However, he was not seen in the other keyframes of the footage reviewed by Daily Trust, which showed ladies displaying outfits and exhibiting their fashion items at the event.

Further checks of other clips from the fashion show also showed the ladies showcasing their wares, but provided no evidence that the Emir was present during those displays.

While the footage confirms that Sanusi participated in the opening ceremony of The Royale Fair, it did not establish that he witnessed the subsequent fashion displays.

VERDICT: MISLEADING

The claim is misleading because, although Sanusi attended the opening ceremony of The Royale Fair, there is no evidence from the videos reviewed that he witnessed the ladies displaying their outfits.