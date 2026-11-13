Nigeria: NYSC DG Asks States to Expand Orientation Camps Over Growing Population of Corpers

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged state governments to expand the capacity of NYSC Orientation Camps in their respective states to accommodate at least 5,000 Corps members each.

In a statement signed by Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, he noted that it was a sustainable way of addressing the ever-increasing population of prospective Corps Members.

Nafiu attributed the accommodation shortfall in Orientation Camps nationwide to the significant increase in the number of tertiary institutions and graduates in recent years, including Nigerians who obtained their qualifications from foreign institutions.

"Before now, we used to mobilise about 100,000 graduates annually, and that was when most of the Orientation Camps in the country were built. Currently, however, we mobilise up to 450,000 graduates. This means that the population we have to cater for is far beyond the carrying capacities of the existing structures," he explained.

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He also commended some State Governments for their efforts towards addressing accommodation deficits in the Scheme's Orientation Camps across the country.

Speaking while addressing Corps Members deployed to Lagos State for the 2026 Batch 'C' Stream II service year at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, he disclosed that the Lagos State Government was currently constructing a new 10,000-capacity NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp which, upon completion, would address the accommodation challenges being experienced at the temporary camp in Iyana Ipaja.

Nafiu revealed that the governments of Adamawa, Gombe and Borno States were at advanced stages of delivering brand-new Orientation Camps to the Scheme, while existing camps in Sokoto, Kwara, Enugu, Osun and some other states were undergoing extensive renovations to provide more conducive training environments for Corps Members.

He therefore appealed to state governments to expand the capacity of NYSC Orientation Camps in their respective states.

Nafiu urged the Corps Members to embrace the spirit of national unity and integration from the Orientation Camp, noting that these were among the fundamental ideals upon which the NYSC was established in 1973.

He advised the young graduates to take advantage of the Scheme's Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire vocational and entrepreneurial skills that would make them self-reliant.

On security, he charged the Corps Members to remain vigilant at all times and exercise caution in their movements.

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"Never move in isolation from your colleagues. If you have any reason to go somewhere alone, ensure that you inform the colleagues with whom you share accommodation. Most importantly, notify your Corps Liaison Officer (CLO) and share your location with your colleagues as soon as you arrive at your destination," he advised.

On her part, Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, disclosed that a total of 11,155 Corps Members were deployed to Lagos State for the 2026 Batch 'C' service year.

However, she said only 4,380 were accommodated at the Iyana Ipaja Orientation Camp, while the remaining Corps Members were dislodged to neighbouring states, including Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Kwara and Delta, to undergo their Orientation Course due to the limited capacity of the Lagos camp.

She clarified that all the dislodged Corps members would be posted to various locations in Lagos State for their Primary Assignments at the end of the Orientation Course.