Nigeria: Afrobeats Titan Asake Announced As Headline Performer At Futurefest in Lagos During Detty December

Lagos-based festival FutureFest has announced Asake as a headline performer at FutureFest slated for Thursday, December 20. After Afrobeats fans speculated about his absence from Detty December celebrations, the 2x Grammy-nominated Global Afrobeats Star shared an Instagram post today revealing he will perform his latest album M$NEY at the Oasis Ground venue.

This highly anticipated announcement arrives after Asake recently wrapped his headlining In God We Trust World Tour, which brought him to arenas across North America and Europe, including sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena and Paris' Accor Arena. His fourth studio album, M$NEY, is a bold meditation on gratitude, prosperity, spirituality, and ambition. The 13-track body of work blends distinct melodic production with the rhythmic pulse of Afrobeats, featuring global collaborations with DJ Snake, Tiakola, and Kabza De Small.

Upon its May 2026 release, M$NEY was the #1 album in over 19 countries, including Asake's hometown of Nigeria, and soared to #8 in the U.S. His standout track "Gratitude" hit #1 on Spotify Nigeria and in eight countries on Apple Music. Following the project's wide-reaching success, Asake officially ranked as the #15 global digital artist in the world per Kworb Data, alongside artists like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

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With a musical journey grounded in spirituality and connection, Asake's sound blends fújì, Afropop, and Amapiano styles to create infectious melodies with Yoruba-inspired storytelling. Asake's debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe (2022), was the highest charting Nigerian debut album in history at the time of its release. His following albums, Work Of Art and Lungu Boy, produced more hits like "Lonely At The Top," "Remember," and "Wave." Lungu Boy secured the spot of the longest-running number one album in Nigerian chart history, and currently ranks among the Top 20 most-streamed Nigerian albums of all time. Asake's 2024 Lungu Boy World Tour sold out shows at Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, the O2 Arena and other major arenas around the world, further cementing him as one of Afrobeats' global leading artists. Asake was nominated at the 66th and 67th Grammy awards for Best African Music performance for "Amapiano" (ft. Olamide) and "MMS" (ft. Wizkid). In May 2026, he released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, M$NEY.