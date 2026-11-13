Nigeria: Plateau Commissioner Provides Free Fuel to Over 200 Keke Operators

13 November 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Comrade Prince Miaphen, has distributed free fuel to more than 200 Keke NAPEP operators across the state as a gesture of support for grassroots businesses.

The intervention, described by the commissioner as a goodwill measure aimed at easing the cost of running their businesses, targeted commercial tricycle operators who form a key part of the informal transport sector in Plateau State.

Speaking during the exercise, Miaphen urged the operators to remain responsible citizens, uphold the values of peaceful coexistence and continue supporting government initiatives at all levels.

He also used the occasion to stress the importance of sustained political participation and to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Plateau State Governor Barr Caleb Mutfwang ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Supporting hardworking citizens and creating opportunities for grassroots engagement remain important parts of building a stronger and more prosperous Plateau," Miaphen stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.