Nigeria: Plateau Commissioner Provides Free Fuel to Over 200 Keke Operators

Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Comrade Prince Miaphen, has distributed free fuel to more than 200 Keke NAPEP operators across the state as a gesture of support for grassroots businesses.

The intervention, described by the commissioner as a goodwill measure aimed at easing the cost of running their businesses, targeted commercial tricycle operators who form a key part of the informal transport sector in Plateau State.

Speaking during the exercise, Miaphen urged the operators to remain responsible citizens, uphold the values of peaceful coexistence and continue supporting government initiatives at all levels.

He also used the occasion to stress the importance of sustained political participation and to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Plateau State Governor Barr Caleb Mutfwang ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Supporting hardworking citizens and creating opportunities for grassroots engagement remain important parts of building a stronger and more prosperous Plateau," Miaphen stated.