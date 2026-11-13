Nigeria: Gov Eno Approves N1.2trn 2027 Budget, Cuts 2026 Supplementary Appropriation

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has earmarked a total of N1.2 trillion as budget estimate for the 2027 fiscal year.

Besides, the governor approved the augmentation of the outgoing 2026 fiscal year to the tune of N1.1 trillion.

LEADERSHIP gathered that these approvals were part of the key resolutions reached by the Governor in Council during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Exco Chamber, Government House, Uyo, on Wednesday night.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Briefing journalists at the end of the summit, the Commissioner for Information, Dr Aniekan Umanah, stated that the resolutions were reached following the presentation of memos by relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before the governor.

He said: "After considering the memo presented by the Hon Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning for the draft 2027 Recurrent and Capital budget estimates of Akwa Ibom State, the Executive Council considered and approved a draft 2027 budget estimate of N1,200,000,000 with a projected Recurrent Revenue of N1,062,000,000, projected Recurrent expenditure of N431:296,691,320; Projected Capital receipts and expenditure of N768,703,308,000."

The Governor in Council, according to him, directed the transmission of the approved draft bill to the State House of Assembly for legislative action.

In the same vein, Umanah said the Executive Council also considered a memo for the 2026 Supplementary Budget of N1,100,460,835,290, which represents a downward review from the original figure of N1,584,271,856,630.

He explained that "this review became necessary for the realignment of Government expenditure and priorities in response to the shortfall in projected revenues against budget."

He added that "the supplementary appropriation is designed to provide for newly established Government institutions and Agencies such as the Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development, Akwa Ibom State Electricity Regulatory

Commission, Senator Oluremi Tinubu Senior Citizens Centre and Akwa Ibom State University of Education."

He listed others to include equity financing for Ibom Air, a solar-powered water project in the 369 wards, provision for Ibom International Market, Ikot Ekpene, funding for gully erosion and equipment for the Command and Control Centre, among others.

Similarly, the commissioner said the Council granted approval for the Supplementary Budget Bill to be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.