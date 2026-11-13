Nigeria: Tsema Receives Nedc Relief Items for Attack Victims

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC), has donated food and non-food relief materials to the Taraba State Government for distribution to families affected by recent attacks in the state.

The relief materials, which include rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil, mats, blankets, children's clothing, wrappers and men's traditional attire, were presented to the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA), by the NEDC State Coordinator, Mallam Adamu Lawan.

The materials were formally received on behalf of the state government by TSEMA for onward distribution to the affected households.

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The Executive Secretary of TSEMA, Dr Echuseh Audu, who was represented by the Director of Administration, Mr Sani Garba Maisukwati, commended the commission for its timely humanitarian intervention.

Maisukwati said the donation demonstrated NEDC's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and alleviating the hardship faced by families affected by conflicts and other emergencies.

He assured the commission that the materials would be distributed promptly and transparently to ensure that the intended beneficiaries received the assistance.

He also commended Governor Agbu Kefas for his continued commitment to the welfare and security of residents, noting that his administration had sustained efforts to strengthen emergency response, restore peace and improve the resilience of communities affected by crises.

The TSEMA boss, further acknowledged the NEDC's continued partnership with the Taraba State Government in addressing humanitarian challenges, describing the donation as a demonstration of solidarity with victims of insecurity and other emergencies in the state.