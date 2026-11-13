Liberia: LFA Suspends FIFA Referee Mensah Six Matches Over Alleged Headbutt

FIFA-badged referee Emmanuel Mensah, a member of the Liberian officiating team appointed to an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Zambia on Friday, has been suspended for six match rounds by the Liberia Football Association for allegedly headbutting a player during a First Division League match.

The incident occurred during the Matchday 6 meeting between Gardnersville FC and NPA Anchors at the Blue Field. Gardnersville led 2-1 when Mensah awarded NPA Anchors a late penalty in stoppage time, sparking protests from Gardnersville players. Mensah then allegedly headbutted a Gardnersville player.

In a statement, the LFA called the referee's conduct unacceptable and said match officials are expected to uphold the Laws of the Game and maintain discipline, particularly in tense moments.

The suspension takes effect immediately and remains in force pending a review by the LFA's Grievance and Disciplinary Committee, which can impose further sanctions under Chapter Four, Article 2.5 of the association's 2026-27 rules and regulations.

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The LFA Referees' Committee reaffirmed the association's zero-tolerance stance on violence, saying no one is above the rules of the game regardless of status or international accreditation.

Mensah was named to a four-member Liberian officiating team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Burundi in Zambia. The team includes FIFA-badged referee Washington Dolo, assistant referees Joel Doe and Thomas N. Konneh, and Mensah as fourth official.

The LFA statement did not say whether the suspension affects Mensah's assignment to the qualifier.