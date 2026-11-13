Cape Verde/Liberia: Lone Star Face Must-Win Trip to Cape Verde in Afcon Qualifier

MONROVIA — Liberia's Lone Star travel to Cape Verde on Friday knowing that another defeat would leave them at least six points off a qualifying place with only three matches left in their bid to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Group K match kicks off at 4 p.m. local time at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia. The top two teams in the group qualify for the finals.

Liberia and Cape Verde are both without a point after two matches. Liberia opened with a 3-1 loss to Rwanda in Kigali and then fell 1-0 to Mali at home, leaving them bottom of the group on goals scored. Cape Verde lost 3-1 to Mali and 2-1 to Rwanda at home.

Rwanda and Mali, level on six points, meet in the other Group K match on the same day, so at least one of them will move further clear.

Head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi is still looking for his first competitive win since taking charge. His side has scored once in two qualifiers, and Friday's match against a Cape Verde team under similar pressure is the clearest chance yet to get the campaign moving.