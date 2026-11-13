Cape Verde/Liberia: Lone Star Face Must-Win Trip to Cape Verde in Afcon Qualifier

13 November 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

MONROVIA — Liberia's Lone Star travel to Cape Verde on Friday knowing that another defeat would leave them at least six points off a qualifying place with only three matches left in their bid to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Group K match kicks off at 4 p.m. local time at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde in Praia. The top two teams in the group qualify for the finals.

Liberia and Cape Verde are both without a point after two matches. Liberia opened with a 3-1 loss to Rwanda in Kigali and then fell 1-0 to Mali at home, leaving them bottom of the group on goals scored. Cape Verde lost 3-1 to Mali and 2-1 to Rwanda at home.

Rwanda and Mali, level on six points, meet in the other Group K match on the same day, so at least one of them will move further clear.

Head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi is still looking for his first competitive win since taking charge. His side has scored once in two qualifiers, and Friday's match against a Cape Verde team under similar pressure is the clearest chance yet to get the campaign moving.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.