Kenya: High Court to Hear Fresh Case Challenging Linda Mwananchi Name Change - Sets Nov 16th Hearing

Nairobi — The High Court has declined to suspend the Linda Mwananchi Movement's National Delegates Conference (NDC), even as it certified as urgent a fresh application seeking to overturn a tribunal decision that allowed the meeting to proceed.

In directions issued on Friday, the court declined to grant interim orders stopping the conference at the initial stage, saying it could not examine the challenge without being furnished with the ruling delivered by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on Thursday, November 12.

The court directed that the application be served on all respondents and interested parties before the matter returns for further directions and possible hearing on November 16.

"That the motion is certified as urgent. Let it be served upon the Respondents and the Interested Party forthwith," the court ordered.

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However, the judge declined to issue the conservatory orders sought by the applicant, noting that the tribunal's decision, which forms the basis of the appeal, had not been presented before the court.

"That the court further notes absence of the impugned ruling of the PPDT delivered yesterday, 12/11/2026, and subject of the motion before court," the directions stated.

The court added that without the contested ruling, it was unable to interrogate the tribunal's decision and determine whether interim intervention was warranted at that stage.

"That in absence of the impugned ruling, this court is unable to consider and interrogate the same at this ex parte stage," the order reads.

The matter will be mentioned virtually on November 16 before Justice Wilfrida Okwany for further directions and consideration of the application.

The appeal was filed by Emmanuel Willyngtone Khamala, a member of the party, seeking to overturn the November 12 decision by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that dismissed his complaint and cleared the way for the Linda Mwananchi Movement to hold its National Delegates Conference.

Khamala argues that the tribunal, chaired by Innocent Muganda, misdirected itself in dismissing his challenge to the party's planned activities and decisions made by its leadership.

At the centre of the dispute is the transition of The Equitable Party into the Linda Mwananchi Movement, with the applicant questioning whether the party's leadership had the legal authority to effect the name change without consulting registered members.

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He also contests the tribunal's decision upholding the nominations conducted by the movement on October 30, 2026, arguing that the process did not meet the required procedural standards.

Khamala maintains that the party's growing membership risks being excluded from crucial decisions, including leadership changes, internal elections and nomination processes.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, he wants the High Court to allow his appeal, overturn the tribunal's decision and issue orders stopping the NDC pending the determination of the dispute.

The appeal lists the National Executive Committee of the Equitable Party, its National Elections Board, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Political Parties Liaison Committee as respondents.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been named as an interested party in the proceedings.

The latest court challenge comes after the PPDT dismissed a separate petition seeking to block the Linda Mwananchi Movement's NDC, allowing the party to proceed with its planned meeting.