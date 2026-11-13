As COP31 puts zero waste on the climate agenda, waste pickers across Africa say the continent's circular-economy transition cannot succeed without the people who already recover and recycle much of what it throws away.

Waste is the third-largest source of human-caused methane emissions, accounting for nearly 20% of the global total, yet the sector remains underfunded and inadequately monitored.

The UN Environment Programme estimated that municipal solid waste reached 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 and will be at 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), improved waste management, through a circular economy and better treatment technologies, has the potential to make a substantial contribution to reductions in national GHG emissions.

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Under its Action Agenda, COP31 is championing the Zero Waste initiative, which seeks to unlock the climate potential of waste management through scalable circular economy solutions. The initiative is focused on preventing food waste, moving towards circular economy solutions that turn waste into resources, and encouraging countries to include waste-related methane reductions in their updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The aim is to prevent emissions at source and make waste management an integral part of national climate strategies.

The need is greatest in low-income countries, where 97% of waste is openly dumped or burned. Uncontrolled dumpsites and open burning threaten communities, contaminate water and release climate pollutants, and without knowing where these sites are, how much waste they receive and what they emit, effective intervention is extremely difficult. As COP31 pushes countries to include waste methane in their climate plans, some African investors say the continent has a chance to turn waste into an economic resource.

Waste pickers say they must be part of that shift.

Across Africa, waste pickers and reclaimers collect, sort and recover recyclable materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, rivers or the environment. Many still work with limited formal recognition, social protection, and decent working conditions. Their inclusion is therefore emerging as a key question in discussions about Africa's zero-waste future. A transition to more sustainable waste management systems, advocates argue, must build on the knowledge and contribution of existing waste workers rather than exclude them.

For the International Alliance of Waste Pickers (IAWP), the success of such initiatives will depend in part on whether the people already driving recycling and resource recovery are recognised as essential partners in their implementation.

In an interview, Eva Mokoena of South Africa's African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) discusses the role of waste pickers in climate action, the opportunities presented by the Zero Waste Districts initiative, and the changes needed to secure their place in Africa's transition to a circular economy.

Waste is often seen as an environmental and sanitation problem, but it is increasingly recognised as a major climate challenge. Why does tackling waste matter for the fight against climate change, and what role can zero waste play in reducing emissions?

Waste is a climate issue because what we throw away does not disappear. Organic waste buried in landfills and dumpsites rots without oxygen and releases methane, a gas that traps far more heat than carbon dioxide in the short term. Open burning of waste adds black carbon and toxic smoke to the air our communities breathe. Every item that is landfilled or burnt also means new materials must be extracted, manufactured, and transported to replace it.

Zero waste addresses all of these at once. When materials are separated at source, recovered, reused and recycled, and when organic waste is composted or turned into biogas, methane from landfills falls and the demand for virgin materials drops. This is one of the fastest and most affordable ways to reduce emissions.

The key to making it work is already on the ground. Waste pickers and reclaimers are the people removing waste from landfills, rivers, and streams every day. With proper recognition, equipment, and collaboration from governments, municipalities, and residents, they can multiply the climate impact they already deliver.

Waste is often overlooked in climate talks, yet food waste and landfills are major sources of greenhouse-gas emissions, especially methane. What practical policies and local actions would most effectively reduce food waste and keep organic waste out of landfills?

The most effective policies are the ones that recognise and include waste pickers and reclaimers. They are the frontline educators of their communities: they already teach residents to separate and recycle what they buy and eat. Governments and policymakers should write waste pickers into waste and climate legislation, so that this work is formally recognised, supported and paid for.

In practice, this means separation at source, in households, markets and businesses before it reaches the landfill, with waste pickers leading door-to-door awareness and collection.

In logistics, waste picker organisations need access to land, storage facilities and transport, so that organic material can be collected, stored and processed close to where it is generated. Local processing of food waste should be turned into compost, manure and biogas through community-run facilities, creating useful products and income instead of methane.

Investment in people is also important. Incubating reclaimer cooperatives, with full access to logistics and infrastructure, is what turns good policy into results.

If we continue to ignore the people on the ground, we will keep struggling. If we invest in them, organic waste can become a resource for our communities.

How can African governments make waste reduction and the circular economy a more central part of their national climate policies?

Governments can start by recognising who already runs Africa's circular economy. Waste pickers and reclaimers are unrecognised heroes: many spend their own time and resources recovering materials and cleaning public spaces without pay or protection. Bringing them into national climate policy means three things.

First, recognition in law. National climate plans, including Nationally Determined Contributions, and waste management legislation should name waste pickers as essential service providers and set out their rights, their role and how they will be paid.

Second, a seat at the table. Waste picker organisations should take part in designing, implementing and monitoring these policies. When waste pickers help shape the rules, the rules work on the ground, and waste pickers gain the recognition and confidence to expand their work.

Third, real support. Recognition has to come with resources: equipment, infrastructure, social protection and fair payment for the services waste pickers provide to cities and to the climate.

Looking at initiatives such as Zero Waste Districts and the 1x100 campaign, how can these programmes translate into tangible benefits for African communities, from cleaner cities and reduced landfill waste to decent jobs and better livelihoods for waste pickers?

These programmes deliver real benefits when everybody works together: governments, municipalities, residents, the private sector and waste picker organisations. Waste pickers are already on the ground, in every neighbourhood and in every landfill. What makes the difference is giving them space, resources and a central role.

Education is the most important key. With educational tools, training and empowerment, waste pickers can lead awareness campaigns, help households separate their waste, and recover a much wider range of materials at once. The result is cleaner streets, less waste reaching landfills and rivers, and recycling that actually works.

For waste pickers, the benefit must be decent work: formal contracts, fair payment for collection and recovery services, safe working conditions and social protection. When district programmes are built around existing waste picker cooperatives, the jobs and income they create stay in the community.

Two African nations that have joined the Zero Waste Districts programme are Ghana and Kenya. What are the biggest waste management challenges these countries are hoping to address, and what makes the district-level approach different from previous efforts?

What makes the district-level approach different is that it starts from the community and from the organisations that already exist, rather than from large, centralised projects designed far away from the people who manage waste every day. Our affiliates in both countries describe it in these terms.

In Ghana, the Green Waste Pickers Cooperative Society Limited and the Kpone Landfill Waste Pickers Association are supporting community-led circular initiatives that build on existing cooperatives. These cooperatives drive the process of diverting waste at source, adopt measures to pre-process materials, and lead environmental campaigns in their communities.

In Kenya, the Nakuru County Waste Pickers Association is advancing zero waste through waste reduction, reuse, recycling and waste picking, alongside community-led initiatives, progressive policies and the promotion of a circular economy.

In both cases, the district becomes the unit where waste pickers, residents and local authorities can work side by side, and where results can be seen and measured.

Many African cities are still grappling with poor waste collection, overflowing landfills, and very limited recycling. What kind of investment and what kind of partnerships are required to build effective waste management and recycling systems across the continent?

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The investment that works is investment in the people already doing the job. Instead of expensive systems that bypass or displace waste pickers, African cities should incubate reclaimer and waste picker cooperatives and give them full access to what they need.

In infrastructure, sorting centres, storage space and land can help make the work safer. In logistics, vehicles and equipment to collect and move materials efficiently are needed. Processing capacity with facilities to recycle materials and to turn food waste into compost, manure and biogas is necessary. Fair contracts are also a key issue to provide payments from municipalities for the collection and recovery services waste pickers provide.

The partnerships that work are inclusive ones. Municipalities, national governments, producers, funders and residents should partner directly with waste picker organisations, as equals and from the design stage. If we keep ignoring the people on the ground, cities will keep struggling with the same problems. If we invest in them, Africa can build recycling systems that are effective, fair and locally owned.

Given that COP31 is placing such a strong emphasis on zero waste, what specific commitments should African countries be demanding in order to ensure that waste reduction actually becomes a measurable element of climate action rather than just another one of the international promises?

African countries should demand commitments that reach the ground, not only the negotiating rooms. In particular, direct funding for equipment and machinery that allows waste pickers and reclaimers to recover and recycle more materials, including food waste.

Educational tools must also be designed with waste pickers and be easy to use for both reclaimers and residents, so that separation at source becomes everyday practice in every household.

Formal recognition of waste pickers in national climate plans and waste policies, with a guaranteed role in their implementation and measurable targets for diverting organic and recyclable waste from landfills, monitored with the participation of waste picker organisations, are commitments that promote long-term climate solutions.

Waste pickers are good at what we do, and we make sure that everyone we work with understands our livelihoods on the streets and in the landfills, and the important role we play. Climate commitments on waste will only become real when they are built with us.