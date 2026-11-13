Uganda: Nwsc Announces Water Supply Interruptions in Parts of Kampala

13 November 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced temporary water supply interruptions in several parts of Kampala to facilitate routine cleaning of the Naguru water reservoir.

In a notice issued on Friday, November 13, 2026, the utility said the exercise would run from 10:00am to 3:00pm, affecting customers served by several distribution areas and branches.

The affected areas include Bukoto, Nsimbiziwome, Kisaasi, Bahai, Kyanja, Kulambiro, Kiwatule, Kalinabiri and Kigoowa, among other neighbourhoods under the Ntinda service area.

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Other affected areas include Najjera, Businante, Bulabira and Naalya under the Kyaliwajjala branch, as well as parts of Kungu under the Buwate service area.

Customers in Kamwokya and surrounding neighbourhoods, including Brown and White Flats, Kanjokya, Old Kiira Road, Moyo Close, Mawanda Road, Church Road, Mukalazi Road and Lower Nsooba, will also experience interruptions.

The exercise will further affect Kyebando, Dungu Zone, Ssebagala Road and parts of Komamboga and Erisa under the Kanyanya service area.

NWSC warned that some customers could experience low water pressure or a complete interruption in supply during the cleaning exercise and for a short period afterwards as the distribution system recharges.

The corporation advised customers in the affected neighbourhoods to use available water sparingly as the exercise is undertaken.

The reservoir cleaning is part of routine maintenance aimed at maintaining the water supply infrastructure.

NWSC apologised for the inconvenience and asked customers to contact its toll-free lines, 0800 200 977 or 0800 300 977, for further information.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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