Nigeria: At Lagos Campaign Launch, Sanwo-Olu, Leaders Seek Support for Tinubu, Hamzat

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, yesterday, rallied support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, ahead the 2027 elections.

Sanwo-Olu specifically applauded Tinubu for his contributions to the development of the state, urging residents to show appreciation for the president's infrastructure interventions in the state by supporting his second-term bid.

Sanwo-Olu spoke while addressing party faithful at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos East Senatorial District rally held at the Epe Recreational Ground, Epe.

He said President Tinubu laid a solid foundation for Lagos over two decades ago, providing the blueprint for the state's sustained growth and development.

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"The President deserves more than our votes. He deserves our prayers and our support. I therefore urge Lagos residents to demonstrate your appreciation for the president's leadership by turning out in large numbers on January 16 to express your support and vote massively for him," he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that Lagos has become one of Africa's most sought-after city-states through deliberate policies, strategic planning and visionary leadership initiated under the president's political and administrative stewardship.

He noted that Tinubu's transition from Governor of Lagos State to President has provided an opportunity to replicate his development philosophy across Nigeria, with ongoing interventions and projects spanning the six geopolitical zones.

While acknowledging the federal government's support for critical infrastructure projects in Lagos, including the proposed Green Line Rail and Lekki International Airport, Sanwo-Olu said the projects would boost economic activity, strengthen connectivity and consolidate Lagos' position as a leading investment destination.

He, therefore, urged residents to vote for his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as the next Governor of Lagos State to ensure continuity in good governance, including voting for all APC candidates in next year's general election.

Hamzat, on his part, said the purpose of the campaign visit to Lagos East was to canvass support for all APC candidates, urging residents to come out en masse on election day to vote rather than stay at home.

He noted that Tinubu has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors, stressing the need for Lagosians to support the continuation of the administration's development efforts.

"On election day, let us not stay at home. Come out with your PVC and ensure that everyone in your neighbourhood votes. We have the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria.

"Let us come out to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every candidate that will support the continuity of his good work," he said.

In his remarks, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, urged Lagosians to demonstrate their appreciation for the president's efforts by supporting his re-election for a second term, noting that Lagos State has capable leaders to sustain the administration's development agenda.

Immediate past governor of Lagos, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, emphasised APC's consistency and longstanding presence in Lagos politics, noting that the party has remained committed to its political identity rather than moving between political platforms.

Ambode described the APC as a party that represents the people, stressing the importance of cooperation between the party and the electorate.

He said, "The left hand washes the right hand, and the right hand washes the left hand" to illustrate the need for mutual support.

Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged eligible voters, who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so, describing the card as their investment in the future and a vital instrument for participating in the democratic process.

He admonished residents to come out and exercise their civic responsibility, expressing confidence in the party's vision of development and concluding that unity remains its strength and victory its destination.

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In his welcome address, the Director-General of the PBAT-KOH Campaign Council, Lagos State, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, urged Lagosians to remain steadfast in their support for the APC and to vote for all candidates of the party in the 2027 to sustain the State's tradition of progressive governance, continuity and development.

Describing Hamzat and Tinubu as the most prepared men for the development of both the State and the country, Obanikoro stressed the impressive track records and experience of both candidates.

Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and Chairman of Conference 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairmen, Hon. Sesan Olowa, called on party members and supporters to intensify grassroots mobilisation across Lagos East, urging them to take the APC message to every household, neighbourhood, community, village and town in the Senatorial District.