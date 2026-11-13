Nigeria: COP31 - Nigerian Youths With Disabilities Demand Inclusion in Climate Policies, Financing

Abuja — Young persons with disabilities in Nigeria have called on governments and global climate stakeholders to prioritise disability inclusion in climate policies, financing and decision-making, warning that climate action would remain unequal without their meaningful participation.

The group made the demand in a policy statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, as world leaders and climate negotiators convened in Antalya, Türkiye, for the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

The statement was signed by Kelsey Nwosu, Communications Officer, Hope Alive for Possibilities Initiative (HAPI), on behalf of the young persons with disabilities under the Disability Inclusive Climate Justice initiative.

The group said climate change disproportionately affected persons with disabilities because of existing inequalities, inaccessible infrastructure and limited access to essential services.

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It said inadequate access to climate information, early-warning systems, disaster preparedness and climate finance had further exposed persons with disabilities to the effects of climate change.

The group, however, rejected the perception of persons with disabilities as merely vulnerable beneficiaries of climate interventions, insisting that they were also innovators, researchers, advocates and contributors to climate solutions.

It said their participation in climate action should go beyond consultation to include meaningful influence over policies, investments and decisions affecting their lives and communities.

The statement, which outlined six policy recommendations, urged governments, research institutions, development partners and private sector operators to invest in disability-inclusive climate innovation and research.

It called for accessible funding, technical assistance, mentorship and incubation opportunities to support climate innovations led or co-developed by young persons with disabilities and disability-led organisations.

The group also urged climate research institutions to investigate the relationship between disability, gender, age and climate change, while ensuring that persons with disabilities participated in research design, implementation and dissemination.

On climate financing, it called on multilateral climate funds, bilateral financing institutions and development partners to integrate disability inclusion into funding eligibility criteria, investment frameworks and monitoring requirements.

It also advocated simplified funding and reporting procedures, alongside dedicated financial support for grassroots disability organisations and young climate innovators.

The group further called for disability inclusion to be embedded in climate policies, legislation, implementation plans and national climate commitments, with clear institutional responsibilities and adequate resources.

It urged governments to review existing climate policies to address gaps relating to disability rights, gender equality and accessibility, while institutionalising the participation of organisations of persons with disabilities in policy formulation and implementation.

On representation, the group called on parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the COP31 Presidency and national climate governance institutions to establish transparent mechanisms for including persons with disabilities in national delegations and climate decision-making structures.

It particularly advocated the representation of young persons with disabilities and young women with disabilities in climate negotiations and governance processes.

The statement also called for improved disability-disaggregated climate data to guide vulnerability assessments, disaster risk management, adaptation planning and resource allocation.

It recommended the adoption of internationally recognised data collection methodologies, including the Washington Group Questions where appropriate, with safeguards for privacy and data protection.

Furthermore, the group urged governments and development partners to ensure that climate information, early-warning systems, evacuation plans and emergency response services were accessible through sign language, Braille, audio, large print, easy-read and accessible digital formats.

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It called for periodic publication of progress reports on disability-inclusive climate commitments to strengthen institutional accountability and allow independent monitoring by organisations of persons with disabilities.

Reaffirming their commitment to climate action, the group said persons with disabilities were ready to contribute their knowledge, lived experiences, skills, innovations and leadership towards building a resilient future.

"There can be no meaningful climate justice without disability justice, and no inclusive climate future without the meaningful participation and influence of persons with disabilities," the statement said.

The initiative is supported by the Disability Rights Fund and Youth Empowerment Fund and implemented by Hope Alive for Possibilities Initiative (HAPI).