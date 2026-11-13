Nigeria: VC Stresses Importance of Creative Writing As Veritable Tools for Change in Society

Lokoja — The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Gbenga Ibileye has stressed the importance of creative writing as a veritable tools for change in society, noting that imaginative writing can interpret social experience,

expose contradictions, challenge accepted assumptions, and open possibilities for change.

Professor Ibileye disclosed this while speaking at opening ceremony of the 4th Colloquium in honour of Professor Olu Obafemi organised by the Federal University, Lokoja in collaboration with the Department of English and Literary Studies in Lokoja yesterday

The theme of this year's colloquium is creative as criticisms in Olu Obafemi's works in which four distinguished lecturers grotesquely critique the various literary works of the renowned professor.

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He explained It also directs the attention to the relationship between the writer and the critic: how a creative work can itself undertake the searching, evaluative labour that we ordinarily associate with criticism.

The vice chancellor described Professor Olu Obafemi as an intellectual institution, noting many of his literary works was done to shape the society.

The Chairman of the occasion and the Vice Chancellor, Baze University, Abuja, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, described the literary icon as a public institution and symbol of intellectualism as he has always been a reference point.

Adeniyi added the continued relevance in his thoughts have contributed to reshape the society.

According to Professor Sola Babatunde, Olu Obafemi's artistic creation is one long speech which has been structured and sequenced to persuade the audience to take positive rational action.

The audience has been moved with Pathos, but action must be taken with Logos.

"We also see the overt demonstration of the playwright's stance in the evaluation of the message, his attitude and expression of Judgment. The foundation for his Stance was actually laid at the point of deploying the Macro features. They only get to the surface unmistakably in the Product of the rhetorical communication.

While grotesquely criticsing he works on Ajon a woman in a local community, Dr. Foluke Aliyu stated that Obafemi, through this adoption makes restitution to Ajon as she becomes a symbol of a constant reminder to the Nigerian society there must always be just to all, irrespective of gender, religion, ethnicity, system of government and indeed all other divisions which man exploits to commit injustice.

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Dr. Aliyu however, stressed that Obafemi remains constant in spotlighting injustice, which has been analysed as the core message not only in the play text but in all of his previous works.

Thus, by adopting a figure as muse whose courage also carries the stain of injustice meted to her by her own people, the article harmonises tensions which could question this adoption.

In her own contribution, Professor Ofure M .Aito posited that Olu Obafemi repeatedly confronts a fundamental question what responsibility does literature bear in a society marked by inequality, corruption, violence, cultural fragmentation, and failures of leadership?

"His response goes beyond the familiar expectation that literature should mirror society. For Obafemi, creative expression derives its significance not simply trom representing the world as & exists, but from uncovering the structures that sustain social suffering, challenging the assumptions that normalise injustice, and opening imaginative possibilities for organising society differently.

"This position does not rest on a simplistic faith I in literature an instrument capable of resolving every societal problem. Neither does accept the limitations of artistic intervention as a justification for political of moral disengagement.

"Rather, Obafemi's works demonstrate that Literature performs an essential critical function by making visible what society frequently overlooks, questioning what authority presents as unquestionable, and recovering what prevailing narratives would prefer to forget, Aito noted.