Kenya: Hassan Omar Daffa Appointed Kenya's New Chief Kadhi

13 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By News

Nairobi — Hassan Omar Daffa has been appointed Kenya's new Chief Kadhi.

The position fell vacant following the death of Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim Hussein in July last year.

Senior Principal Kadhi Sheikh Sukyan Omar Hassan has been serving in an acting capacity since August 2025.

The Chief Kadhi serves as the head of the Kadhi's Courts within the Judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission shortlisted and interviewed nine candidates for the position.

The Commission, which advertised the vacancy on January 16, 2026, came under scrutiny over alleged delays in concluding the recruitment process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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