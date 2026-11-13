Kenya: Altered Photo Used to Portray Kenyan Presidential Hopeful Edwin Sifuna As a 'Drunkard'

IN SHORT: An image appearing to show presidential aspirant Edwin Sifuna seated at a table with different brands of alcoholic beverages is going viral on social media. Some Kenyans used it to describe him as a drunkard who can't be the country's president. However, the image has been altered.

An image that appears to show opposition politician and presidential aspirant Edwin Sifuna seated at a table with different brands of alcoholic beverages is circulating on social media.

Users who posted the image used it to label him as a drunkard and a partygoer, questioning his readiness to be president.

"A drunkard cannot inspire confidence as a national leader. Sifuna is simply not fit or capable of leading this country as President. Kenya needs discipline, maturity and visionary leadership, not political theatrics," one caption reads.

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Sifuna is a key opposition politician and senator for Nairobi county. He served as Orange Democratic Movement secretary general from 2018 until the party removed him in February 2026. He is the leader of the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Sifuna is working with other opposition politicians in a bid to unseat president William Ruto in the 2027 general election.

The image has been posted widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Altered photo

Africa Check conducted a reverse image search and found a media report showing Sifuna in a similar outfit attending an event alongside former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. The report identified the event as the Gema Watho Extravaganza and said it took place on 7 November 2026 in Murang'a county.

Sifuna and Gachagua are active on social media and use their accounts to update their followers on their political activities and whereabouts. We scoured their social media accounts and found the original photo posted by Gachagua on 7 November. It shows Sifuna with his smartphone and a bottle of water on the table, not alcohol.

Alcoholic drinks were digitally added to the original photo, perhaps in an attempt to discredit Sifuna. The photo in question has been altered.