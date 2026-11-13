Kenya: Altered Daily Nation Front Page Falsely Claims Kenyan Opposition Leaders Held Secret Talks to Sideline Ex-VP Gachagua

IN SHORT: An image circulating online appears to show the 5 November 2026 front page of Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper, with a headline claiming opposition leaders held secret talks to sideline former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. But the front page is altered. The genuine edition carried a different headline.

An image circulating on social media appears to show the front page of Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper, dated 5 November 2026.

It has the headline: "Plot to Side-line Gachagua: Opposition's Secret Talks."

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The accompanying text reads:

A crisis meeting involving senior opposition leaders has raised fresh questions over Rigathi Gachagua's place in the coalition. As Ukombozi moves to welcome new political formations, growing frustration with the former Deputy President has sparked discussions of a third force that could reshape the opposition and the 2027 presidential race.

Rigathi Gachagua served as president William Ruto's deputy from 2022 until he was impeached and removed from office in October 2024 after the two fell out. Gachagua later launched his own political party, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), and has since emerged as a prominent opposition figure ahead of Kenya's 2027 general election.

The front page features a photo of Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna shaking hands with Kalonzo Musyoka, with a group of people in the background.

Musyoka is a prominent Kenyan politician and leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front. He served as Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010 and has also declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2027. He is from the Kamba community and is widely regarded as its political kingpin.

Sifuna served as secretary general of the Orange Democratic Movement from 2018 until the party removed him in February 2026, citing indiscipline. He is a leading member of the Linda Mwananchi political movement and is among opposition leaders seeking to unseat Ruto.

The image circulated amid the political realignments within Kenya's opposition, as leaders seek to build alliances ahead of the August 2027 general election.

On 30 October 2026, Gachagua said he was willing to support another opposition presidential candidate if he was not selected to challenge Ruto in the polls. He specifically mentioned Musyoka and Sifuna as leaders he would support if either secured the opposition ticket.

But did the Daily Nation publish the circulating front page? We checked.

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Red flags

There are several signs that suggest the circulating front page has been manipulated.

The first letter of almost every word in the headline is capitalised. But the Daily Nation's genuine front pages generally use sentence case, capitalising only the first letter of the first word and proper nouns.

Nation Africa, the newspaper's online platform, regularly shares digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, and on its e-paper platform.

We searched these platforms and found the genuine front page from 5 November, with the headline: "Murder probe after Sh480m deal fallout."

It focused on investigations into the death of businessman Joel Mwangi Wainaina, who died alongside a mechanic in a road accident on 20 October.

The main story on the genuine front page has been replaced with the one about Gachagua and the alleged opposition's secret talks.

The front page in question is altered and should be ignored.