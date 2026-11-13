Kenya's Standard Newspaper Didn't Run Headline About 'Political Shockwaves Through ODM and Uda' - Front Page Fake

IN SHORT: An image circulating online appears to show the front page of Kenya's Sunday Standard newspaper, with a headline claiming Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna's rally sent political shockwaves through ODM and UDA. But the front page is fake.

An image circulating on social media since 1 November 2026 appears to be the front page of Kenya's Sunday Standard newspaper, with a headline about Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna.

The headline reads: "Sifuna's coastal rally sends political shockwaves through ODM and UDA."

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Below the headline is a photo of a man addressing a large crowd, with some people waving Kenyan flags. The front page also features the newspaper's "Kivumbi 2027" election countdown.

Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement has been mobilising supporters across the country as it seeks to build a political platform to challenge president William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

On 31 October 2026, Sifuna held rallies in Kwale county, where he called on opposition leaders to unite behind a single presidential candidate for the 2027 polls.

The rallies came amid disagreements over the political direction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), particularly its relationship with Ruto's administration. Sifuna and his allies have opposed cooperation with UDA, while other ODM leaders have supported continued engagement with Ruto.

The political differences have become more pronounced since the death of ODM leader Raila Odinga, as rival groups seek to consolidate support ahead of the election.

But did the Sunday edition of the Standard publish this front page? We checked.

Fake front page

We noticed that the masthead on the circulating front page appeared on a white background. But on genuine Sunday Standard front pages, it usually appears on a red background, raising suspicion that the one in question may be fake.

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, and on its e-paper platform. We searched these sources and found no trace of the circulating front page.

Instead, we found the authentic front page for the 1 November 2026 edition, with the headline: "Pale Shadow." It focused on divisions within ODM following Odinga's death and disagreements over the party's political direction.

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The circulating front page is fake and should be ignored.