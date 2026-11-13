South Africa: Joburg Turns Up the Heat As Residents Wait for Relief

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks and residents should avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm.

Cooler weather and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, offering some relief from the heat.

Johannesburg residents face another scorching day on Friday, with emergency services urging people to drink water, take breaks and stay out of the midday sun.

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services says extremely hot conditions are expected to continue across much of the city. Outdoor workers have been urged to take regular breaks and residents should avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm.

The South African Weather Service's heatwave advisory issued earlier this week included southern Gauteng, with persistently high temperatures expected until Friday, 13 November.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But some relief could arrive over the weekend.

Weather service senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said cooler conditions, accompanied by thunderstorms and thundershowers, are expected over the weekend.

Until then, residents have been urged to protect themselves from the heat.

"Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drink lots of water, avoid direct sunlight especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon," Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said earlier this week.

For street traders, gardeners, construction workers and others spending hours outside, regular breaks in a cool or shaded place are especially important.

The World Health Organization says older people, babies, outdoor workers and people with existing medical conditions face greater risks during hot weather. Residents should also check on relatives and neighbours who live alone.

Keeping cool does not have to mean switching on an air conditioner. The organisation recommends loose, light clothing, cool showers and wetting the skin with a damp cloth. Drink water regularly and avoid alcohol.

Never leave children, dependent adults or pets alone in a parked vehicle, even while running a quick errand.

Parents have also been warned to watch children seeking somewhere to cool off.

Mulaudzi urged families to keep young children away from dams and river streams to prevent drownings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Heat illness needs prompt attention. Dizziness, weakness, intense thirst and headaches are signs to move into a cool place and drink water.

Confusion, seizures or a loss of consciousness require urgent medical help. Move the person into shade or a cool room and use cold, wet cloths to help cool them while waiting for assistance.

For life-threatening emergencies in Johannesburg, call 011 375 5911. The city says this number connects residents to emergency assistance, including ambulance and fire services.