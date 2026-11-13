Burkina Faso: Cecab President Voices Concern Over Economic Situation During Meeting With Head of State

Bujumbura — Fuel and fertilizer shortages, a scarcity of foreign currency and problems with electricity supplies. These were the main concerns regarding Burundi's economic and social situation raised by Msgr. Joachim Ntahondereye, Bishop of Muyinga, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Burundi (CECAB), during an audience with President Évariste Ndayishimiye on November 12, at the Ntare Rushatsi Palace.

The CECAB President thus reiterated the concerns already outlined in June in the final document of the bishops' Plenary Assembly.

On that occasion, the bishops had expressed concern over poor agricultural yields, caused by insufficient rainfall in some regions of the country and rising prices for fertilizers and fuel. The increase in the cost of these two commodities, which are essential to modern agriculture, is also linked to the shortage of foreign currency needed to purchase them on international markets.

The already worrying situation could soon be further compounded by the effects of the El Niño climate phenomenon on Burundian agriculture. According to the World Meteorological Organization, between October and December this year, several areas of Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda could experience rainfall levels up to 40 per cent above the average.

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While above-average rainfall could improve the availability of pastureland and water for livestock, it would also significantly increase the risk of flooding. Floods could cause loss of life, destroy crops and damage essential infrastructure, while also increasing the risk of epidemics linked to waterborne and vector-borne diseases. Further consequences could affect access to healthcare and nutrition services.

In response to the concerns raised by Bishop Ntahondereye, President Ndayishimiye urged Burundians to rely more on domestic resources, given the significant reduction in foreign aid. To address the shortage of foreign currency, he stressed the need to develop income-generating activities, with particular emphasis on export crops, the mining sector and tourism.

By way of example, he cited Tanzania, which, in his view, is building its development in a climate of peace, unlike Burundi, where, according to the President, certain individuals are undermining the positive results achieved so far.

Finally, the Head of State praised the Catholic Church's contribution to the country's development, urging it to step up efforts to raise awareness among the faithful about work and personal growth. He also stressed the importance of meetings of this kind in strengthening relations between the State and the Church, particularly in the run-up to the elections.