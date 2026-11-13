Sierra Leone: Returning to the Place Where It All Began, the Society of African Missions Renews Its Missionary Commitment

Freetown — A return to its roots in order to renew its missionary commitment, meet confreres and look to the future together with the local Churches. This is the significance of the visit by Father François du Penhoat, Superior General of the Society of African Missions (SMA), to its Delegation in Sierra Leone, the Institute's first mission territory and the place where its founder, French missionary bishop Melchior de Marion Brésillac, died and was buried.

"It was a great joy and a source of gratitude for me to be able to visit this land," Father du Penhoat said. It was his first visit to the country since his election as Superior General. Among the aims of his journey were meeting the missionaries, listening to their experiences, learn about the pastoral realities and paying tribute at the founder's tomb.

Father Hospice Atchokossi, a Beninese SMA missionary serving in Sierra Leone, recounted the highlights of the visit to the Fides News Agency.

The day after his arrival, the Superior General went to the tomb of Bishop de Marion Brésillac, where he led a moment of prayer together with members of the Delegation. The visit took on particular significance in the year marking the bicentenary of the birth of Father Augustin Planque, who is buried alongside the founder. Planque succeeded him and bore witness to the continuity of the SMA's missionary work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After a lengthy interruption, the Society of African Missions resumed its presence in Sierra Leone, where it has now been serving continuously for more than twelve years. Its missionary work is currently carried out through three communities: Kwama, in the Archdiocese of Freetown; Buedu, in the Diocese of Kenema; and Zimi, in the Diocese of Bo, near the border with Liberia. These are territories where the Gospel is being proclaimed for the first time, and the missionaries are committed to proclaiming the Gospel and supporting the growth of Christian communities.

During his visit, Father du Penhoat met with the missionaries and pastoral teams in all three communities, as well as holding individual conversations with his confreres to hear about their experiences, difficulties and future prospects. He also met with the bishops of the dioceses in which the SMA is active, expressing his gratitude for their welcome and cooperation in the work of evangelization.

The meetings also provided an opportunity to reflect on prospects for expanding the missionary presence in the country and on the challenges facing the Delegation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The visit provided an opportunity to renew the Institute's bond with its origins and reaffirm its commitment to continuing its missionary service in close collaboration with the local Churches.

At the national level, the country is preparing for a population census scheduled for December 1, 2026. The census represents an important step towards updating demographic and socioeconomic data and providing a sound basis for public policy planning, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, infrastructure and social services.

In this context, Christian Churches continue to play a significant role in public life through educational and social initiatives, the promotion of human dignity, and the development of dialogue and solidarity.

Particular importance regard the efforts to support the most vulnerable sectors of the population and local communities, through educational assistance and infrastructure improvements.

Education remains one of Sierra Leone's key priorities for the future, alongside the need to expand learning opportunities and improve school facilities. Particular attention is also being paid to child protection and gender-related issues. Safeguarding minors and the most vulnerable, promoting the dignity of women, and preventing all forms of abuse and discrimination remain major challenges for Sierra Leonean society. In this regard, religious communities are called upon to make their contribution through awareness-raising activities and initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of respect for human rights.