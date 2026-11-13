Nigeria: Attack On NDC Supporters in Lagos Cowardly - - Ladipo Johnson

Mr Ladipo Johnson, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Lagos Central Senatorial candidate, has described the attack on supporters of the party in Lagos as cowardly, premeditated and unprovoked.

Johnson made the condemnation in Lagos on Friday, while reacting to the disruption of the party's town hall meeting at the Classique Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NDC supporters had gathered at the venue ahead of a town hall meeting with the party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

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Johnson said the incident should not be regarded as a feud between political groups, stressing that those attacked were law-abiding citizens exercising their democratic rights.

"First, let me clarify that what transpired yesterday along Kudirat Abiola Way in Oregun, Ikeja, was not a feud. A feud implies a mutual dispute between two parties.

"What we witnessed yesterday was a premeditated, unprovoked and cowardly attack on peaceful, law-abiding citizens and supporters of the NDC," he said.

He said the incident was deeply troubling and reflected growing concerns about political intimidation and violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Johnson called on political leaders to be mindful of their public statements, arguing that inflammatory rhetoric could embolden supporters to resort to violence.

"We must call a spade a spade. The audacity displayed by these hoodlums does not exist in a vacuum. When the leadership of a nation uses rhetoric that frames power as something to 'grab, snatch and run with', it sends a dangerous signal," he said.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to personally address Nigerians and condemn the incident, urging him to direct state governors and security agencies to take decisive measures against political violence.

"It is simply not enough for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to issue routine statements distancing itself from the violence.

"If the administration is truly committed to democracy and the rule of law, President Tinubu must personally address the nation, unequivocally condemn yesterday's attack and read the riot act to state governors, the Inspector-General of Police and the heads of all security agencies," he said.

Johnson warned that failure to take decisive action could undermine public confidence in the government's commitment to protecting democratic rights.

He maintained that the incident would not discourage the NDC from exercising its constitutional rights or engaging voters across Lagos State.

"If the intention behind yesterday's attack was to instil fear in our supporters or disrupt our momentum in Lagos, it has failed woefully.

"The NDC and the broader opposition will not be cowed. We will stand our ground whenever and wherever we are attacked or intimidated," he said.

Johnson said freedom of association, peaceful assembly and movement were constitutionally guaranteed rights that should be respected irrespective of political affiliation.

"We are full-fledged citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly and movement are guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, not granted at the mercy of any political party or group of thugs.

"Lagos belongs to all of us, and no one will stop us from campaigning, engaging with the electorate and offering Nigerians the purposeful leadership they deserve," he added.

Reacting, Mr Adesunbo Onitiri, an APC chieftain , said the incident was unfortunate but cautioned against prematurely attributing responsibility to the APC or its supporters.

"It is rather unfortunate that such an ugly incident happened in Lagos.

"Fundamentally, we are informed that the attackers were APC members. How are they identified as such?" he said.

He said the political environment was sometimes characterised by misinformation and urged Nigerians not to jump to conclusions before the identities of those involved were established.

Onitiri also alleged that the NDC, which he described as unpopular in the area, could have arranged the incident to attract political sympathy and votes, although he did not present evidence to support the allegation.

"The political terrain is full of falsehood. The NDC itself, being unpopular in the area, could arrange the same incident for political sympathy votes. We must be careful and allow the facts to emerge," he said.

He maintained that the APC supported peaceful political campaigns and credible elections, adding that no political party should encourage violence or create disorder during its activities.

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"Our party stands for free and fair campaigns and, ultimately, free and fair elections. Nobody creates chaos in his own secured house," he said.

According to him, it was the responsibility of the police to investigate the incident, identify the perpetrators and determine their political affiliations.

"It is the duty of the police to find out the true identity of the culprits. We cannot hastily jump into conclusions.

"The police must investigate and establish the facts before anybody is accused," he added.

Meanwhile, the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Mr Dele Alake, also condemned the disruption, calling on security agencies to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible.

In a statement, Alake urged political parties, politicians and their supporters to exercise restraint and avoid actions capable of triggering public disorder.

NAN also reports that the Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the incident, while reports indicated that a suspected attacker was arrested.