Malawi: Ben Phiri Promises Power Restored Within 48 Hours At Makanjira Facility

13 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has promised that electricity will be restored to the Makanjira facility within 48 hours, after a social media report said the site had been left without power.

In a Facebook post, Phiri said he had seen the article circulating online and had since followed up on the issue.

He said he had been told the details behind the subsequent disconnection, though the post does not explain them.

"Let me assure the people of Makanjira and all concerned citizens that action will be taken within 48 hours and electricity will be restored to the facility without fail," Phiri said.

He thanked people who had tagged him in the story and said he would personally make sure the matter was resolved.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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