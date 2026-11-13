Malawi: Chakwera Scraps Nomination Fees to Open MCP Elections to All

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has scrapped nomination fees for all contested positions in the party's forthcoming internal elections, saying no member should be kept out of the race because they cannot afford to pay.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Lilongwe headquarters on Friday, November 13, Chakwera said financial barriers should not stop deserving members from taking part in the democratic process.

He also ordered that women, young people, persons with disabilities and the elderly be given meaningful consideration.

The elections, he said, should ensure that every group in the party feels represented, valued and included.

On young people, he said they must be given real opportunities to contribute to decision-making, in line with the African Youth Charter, and warned against handing them titles without the authority to lead.

Chakwera condemned personal attacks, name-calling and threats among MCP members.

"Belonging to the same political party should not become a reason for demonising, threatening or wishing death upon fellow members," he urged.

He called on members with grievances to use the party's structures rather than targeting individuals.

His remarks follow reports of attacks on Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda at a rally earlier this week.