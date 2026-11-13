Mozambique: Prime Minister Calls for Modernisation of Dredging Company

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi has called for the modernisation of the operational capacity of the publicly owned Mozambican Dredging Company (EMODRAGA).

Levi stressed that ports efficiency depends on regular dredging and hydraulic works to ensure safe navigation.

Speaking in Maputo on Thursday, at a ceremony in which she swore into office Paulo Tarmamade as the AMODRAGA chairperson, the restoration and modernisation of EMODRAGA's operational capacity, through improved dredging equipment, new technologies and a stronger ability to respond to the needs of national ports, is crucial.

Levi said EMODRAGA plays a strategic role in maintaining navigable conditions in port access channels, manoeuvring basins and berthing areas, with its performance directly affecting cargo movement and the competitiveness of the country's logistics corridors.

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Levi added that the company's ability to respond effectively is also essential to strengthening Mozambique's position as a leading regional logistics hub.

The Prime Minister called for sound management of available resources, tighter budget execution controls and diversification of revenue sources, without compromising the company's public service mission. She also urged the establishment of a preventive maintenance plan for navigation channels, with clear priorities, targets, deadlines and performance indicators to reduce the need for emergency interventions.

She further called for stronger coordination between EMODRAGA, port administrations, the publicly owned Mozambique Ports and Railways Company (CFM) and other sector stakeholders to develop coordinated solutions to navigation and port efficiency challenges.

Addressing the new chairperson, Levi stressed that leading the company requires strategic vision, administrative discipline, technical knowledge and the ability to translate its responsibilities into tangible results.