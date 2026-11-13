Mozambique: Government Calls for Sustainable Financing to Expand Power Infrastructure

13 November 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The Mozambican government has called for the mobilisation of sustainable financing to expand and modernise power infrastructure, accelerate universal access to electricity and improve living conditions, without compromising public debt sustainability.

The position was presented in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday by Finance Minister Carla Loveira at a meeting marking the launch of the Global Grids Accelerator, a United Nations initiative aimed at promoting the development and expansion of electricity grids.

On the occasion, Loveira stressed the need to harness Mozambique's hydropower, solar and wind potential to deliver tangible benefits to the population through investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Mozambique reaffirmed its commitment to achieving universal access to electricity by 2030 through the National Energy for All Programme, reinforced by the country's participation in Mission 300 and the implementation of the National Energy Compact.

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The government strategy provides for the expansion and densification of the conventional electricity grid, complemented by off-grid solutions targeting mainly rural communities and remote areas far from major urban centres.

Expanding access to electricity is also expected to benefit essential sectors such as health and education, improving the operation of health facilities and learning conditions in schools.

In the economic sphere, greater electricity availability is expected to create employment opportunities, support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and boost agricultural, industrial and commercial activities.

The strategy also seeks to increase domestic production and household incomes by making more energy available for productive activities.

The minister also emphasised the need to mobilise financial resources to implement planned investments in electricity grid expansion, while balancing the development needs of the energy sector with the sustainability of public finances.

Read the original article on AIM.

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