Nigeria: Enugu Govt Speaks On Alleged Blocking of Peter Obi, NDC From Using Campaign Venue

There were reports alleging that Governor Peter Mbah directed the Chairperson of the Enugu State Tourism Board, Rita Mbah, to deny Mr Obi and the NDC the use of the venue for their campaign rally.

The Enugu State Government has denied allegations that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, was prevented from using the popular Michael Okpara Square for a campaign rally.

There were reports alleging that Governor Peter Mbah directed the Chairperson of the Enugu State Tourism Board, Rita Mbah, to deny Mr Obi and the NDC the use of the venue for their campaign rally.

The state tourism board is in charge of renting the venue, which is owned by the Enugu State Government.

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But in a statement on Thursday, Ms Mbah denied the allegations.

"I wish to clarify that the governor issued no such directive and had no involvement whatsoever in the matter," she said.

The chairperson explained that a "gentleman approached the manager of Michael Okpara Square" in her presence and requested the use of the facility.

She said the unnamed man was informed that the venue was already fully booked, weeks in advance, for government and other activities.

"I explained the booking situation to him. He was, however, adamant and practically forced the receipt of the letter on me.

"He subsequently resorted to verbal abuse, which continued even after I disengaged from the conversation. More than five persons witnessed the incident," she narrated.

Ms Mbah further recalled that she and the manager informed the man that other applicants, including religious organisations, were also unable to secure the use of the facility because they applied after the available dates had been booked.

"I received no instruction or communication from Governor Mbah concerning the request.

"The matter was handled strictly in accordance with the facility's existing booking schedule," she stated.

The chairperson said it was unacceptable for people to "manufacture a story," attribute it to the governor and then present it as fact "without a single documentary evidence to substantiate the claim."

"The public deserves facts, not fabricated narratives designed to whip up political sentiments," she added.