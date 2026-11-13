Nigeria: Meningitis - Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu Intensify Vaccination, Urge Residents to Stay Hydrated

"We must keep homes and classrooms properly ventilated and never leave children unattended in parked vehicles," an official said.

Health authorities in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states say they have intensified vaccination against Meningitis and other heatwave related diseases in their various states.

The officials stated this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the rising heatwave and high possibility of meningitis outbreak.

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According to them, they have ensured participation in the statewide and Primary Health Care (PHC)-organised routine vaccinations and urged residents to stay in shade, ventilated apartments and drink more water to get hydrated.

Meningitis is the inflammation of the protective membranes (called meninges) that surround the brain and spinal cord. It is a serious condition that can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

The symptoms are: a high temperature (fever), cold hands and feet, a stiff neck, sensitivity to light (photophobia), confusion, nausea, vomiting, muscle or joint pain, and a purple rash, irritability, poor feeding and sleepiness or difficulty waking.

A call to Anambra parents

In Anambra, Chizoba Ezeasor, the executive secretary, Anambra Primary Healthcare Development Agency (APHCDA), called on parents and caregivers to present their children for vaccination against diseases, including meningitis.

Ms Ezeasor, a medical doctor, said meningitis was a preventable disease and vaccination remained one of the most effective ways of protecting children and communities.

She said that APHCDA was providing routine childhood vaccination through PHCs across the 21 local government areas of Anambra.

The executive secretary urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children received all the vaccines in line with the national immunisation schedule.

"For Anambra, the meningitis vaccine is included in the routine childhood vaccination schedule at nine months, alongside measles and yellow fever vaccines among others.

"We also advise parents and caregivers to ensure children drink sufficient clean water throughout the day during heat to get hydrated.

"Breastfeeding mothers should breastfeed infants frequently and avoid exposing children to direct sunlight, particularly between late morning and afternoon.

"We must keep homes and classrooms properly ventilated and never leave children unattended in parked vehicles," she said.

Corroborating, Chukwudi Okani, a professor and histopathologist at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Medical College in Anambra, said that heat-related illnesses were dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, worsening of asthma and meningitis among others.

Mr Okani noted that meningitis could be caused by several organisms, including Meningococcal bacteria and virus.

He advised parents not to ignore persistent fever, severe headache, and neck stiffness and repeated vomiting as well as other abnormal health signs and conditions.

We're taking proactive steps in Ebonyi - Official

In Ebonyi, the state government said it had procured vaccines and deployed health workers across communities to prevent possible outbreaks of meningitis in the state.

The State Director of Public Health, Gabriel Ajah, said the government was taking proactive measures to protect residents against rising temperatures and the prevailing heatwave.

"Right now, there's no record of any meningitis case in the state and we have procured enough vaccine, and embarking on health education on remedies for the rising heat," he said.

Mr Ajah, a medical doctor, explained that the interventions were aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, improving early detection and ensuring prompt response to suspected cases across the state's 13 council areas.

The director said the government was working with relevant health partners, authorities and workers to ensure that residents had access to vaccination, medical attention and appropriate treatment.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report symptoms associated with meningitis to the nearest health facility rather than resorting to self-medication.

Mr Ajah also stressed the importance of public awareness and community participation in preventing the spread of heatwave-related diseases.

He said the state had designated Mondays for vaccination across PHCs in communities to improve accessibility.

He advised residents to take advantage of the vaccination and obtain relevant information from health workers on available preventive services.

The director called on community leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to support government efforts by sensitising residents on the importance of vaccination, good hygiene and prompt medical attention.

Abakaliki residents express worry

Some residents of Abakaliki expressed worry over the prevailing heatwave and poor awareness on its preventions and remedies.

Jane Akpoke, a retired teacher, called for intensified awareness campaigns, particularly in rural communities on the health implications of the heatwave.

Mrs Akpoke said she had observed health workers moving around communities to administer vaccines, adding that sustained public education would encourage more residents to participate in the exercise.

Another resident, Chike Osondu, called for the involvement of religious and market leaders in the sensitisation campaign to ensure that information about meningitis prevention and vaccination reached more people.

In Enugu State, the Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, said the state had not recorded meningitis or heatwave-related diseases.

Mr Ugwu, a professor, said the state had effectively checked heatwave-related diseases through continued routine and special Meningitis A vaccination for children between zero and five years for over decades.

Mr Ugwu, who previously served as the executive secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said over one million children are targeted in each exercise.

"Notwithstanding, vast areas of the state are close to the rain forest area; we do not joke with our routine Meningitis A vaccination for children and at times special meningitis vaccination if suspected in a neighbouring state.

"Vaccination against meningitis and heatwave-related diseases has been effective so far in the protection of our children," he said.

Mr Ugwu, however, encouraged residents to live in well-ventilated apartments with windows, avoid crowded apartments with poor ventilation and air pollution while seeking medical attention if sudden fever comes up.

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A professor of Community Medicine, Eddy Ndibuagu, who noted that prevalence of heatwave could trigger Meningitis, urged residents to stay under shade or in air-conditioned spaces.

Mr Ndibuagu, who is with the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, also advised residents not to stay in places they would sweat profusely and avoid wearing dark clothes, since dark clothes absorbed heat.

He also urged people to reduce the rate of walking or farming under the sun and drink plenty of water after such activities.

Enugu residents count cost of heatwave

Meanwhile, some residents of Enugu metropolis have decried increasing cost the hot weather had imposed on them through running of power generating sets, buying more water and buying rechargeable fans to keep their apartments cool.

Chidi Okpara, a resident of Achara Layout, lamented the financial burden of coping with the current heatwave especially providing alternative power supply.

"I spend a lot on fuel on a daily basis to ensure my children sleep soundly at night," Mr Okpara said.

Vivian Ezechukwu, a resident of Idaw River, said that due to the heatwave, her household bought twice the quantity of water that they used on a daily basis.

Ozioma Eke, a retired nurse, said that constant water supply, a major remedy to heatwave, had remained a challenge for some residents as public tap water was yet to be reticulated to all parts of the metropolis.