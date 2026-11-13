Kenya: Pope Names New Coadjutor Bishop for Kisii Catholic Diocese

13 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Pope Leo XIV has appointed Reverend Father Joseph Onyango Odour as the new Coadjutor Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kisii.

The appointment was announced by the Holy See, marking a new development in the leadership of the Catholic Church in the Kisii Diocese.

Father Odour, a member of the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.), will serve as Coadjutor Bishop, a position that carries the right of succession to the sitting diocesan bishop.

A Coadjutor Bishop assists the diocesan bishop in overseeing the affairs of the diocese and automatically succeeds him when the office becomes vacant.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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