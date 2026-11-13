South Africa: Media Statement - Impeachment Committee Welcomes Dismissal of Applications On Evidence Leader Decision

13 November 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Impeachment Committee for Section 89 Enquiry, Mr Makashule Gana, welcomed the Western Cape High Court's dismissal of the applications brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Legal Professionals Association (ALPA).

The applicants were challenging the committee's earlier decision to withdraw its recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela SC as chief evidence leader.

The High Court made its ruling on Friday. The Chairperson said the committee will now go ahead with the appointment process of a new chief evidence leader for the committee. The committee had resolved to wait with appointing an evidence leader until the court matter was settled. "We welcome the judgement and I want to thank our legal team that represented the committee on this matter," he said.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

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