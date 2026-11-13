South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Welcomes Parliament's Progress but Is Concerned Over Security Strategy Delay

press release

The Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament on Friday welcomed progress in Parliament's performance and efforts to strengthen executive accountability but expressed concern about delays in finalising the Integrated Security Strategy.

The committee was briefed by the parliamentary administration on the institution's performance in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, its mid-year assessment and institutional transformation programme.

Members expressed concern about media reports of security breaches in Parliament. They wanted to understand what security measures are in place, considering that the precinct is a national key point. The Secretary to Parliament, Mr Xolile George, acknowledged there were some breaches. Members were advised that the administration is working with the South African Police Service, State Security Agency and Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. The integrated approach will ensure clarity around the roles, coordination and accountability between all institutions, he told the committee.

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Noting the explanation, the committee stressed that it is critical for Parliament's security arrangements to be robust given the institution's status and the potentially serious consequences of security failures. The Co-Chairperson, Ms Sanny Ndhlovu, urged the administration to work towards meeting the target relating to security for the 2026/27 financial year. The Co-Chairperson further emphasised the importance of addressing outstanding targets and strengthening the institution's capacity to fulfil its mandate of lawmaking, oversight and public participation. The institution achieved 12 of its 17 targets in the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year. The committee heard that at mid-year, 12 indicators were classified as on track, four as in progress and the Integrated Security Strategy as lagging.

The committee welcomed improvement in the responses to parliamentary questions in the National Assembly (NA). Ms Ndhlovu noted that the NA improved by about 5% in the response rate to oral questions and slightly over 20% for written questions. The National Council of Provinces maintained a 100% response rate to oral questions.

However, Members highlighted that it is not enough to simply get responses from the executive. More focus should be placed on the substance of these responses and ensuring that House resolutions are properly implemented and executive undertakings are followed up.

The committee heard that an Accountability Standards Framework and central tracking mechanisms are in the works, which will help establish clearer expectations for timely, substantive responses. It will also strengthen follow-up where responses are insufficient.

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The committee also heard that matters concerning parliamentary questions and House resolutions had been referred to a subcommittee of the Rules Committee. Among the proposals under consideration are enforcement mechanisms and sanctions for non-compliance with parliamentary rules by members of the executive. This process was expected to be finalised by the end of January next year. Ms Ndhlovu said the committee expects proposals on enforcement mechanisms to be available for further consideration when it resumes work in the new year.

Vacancies in the Parliamentary Budget Office, including the Director's position, were also a matter of concern for the committee. The Chairperson noted that these needed to be filled as a priority. She undertook to bring this to the attention of the relevant structures.