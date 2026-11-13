Ethiopia, Switzerland Sign Agreement to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation On Migration

13 November 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Switzerland have signed a Statement of Intent on Strategic Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration, aimed at deepening bilateral engagement and expanding cooperation in migration management.

The statement was signed today by Ambassador Meles Alem, Director General for European and American Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Hendrick Krauskopf, Director for International Affairs at Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration.

The two sides reaffirmed their longstanding relations, built on mutual understanding and shared responsibility, and pledged to strengthen cooperation in addressing the adverse impacts of irregular migration.

They also underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and agreed to explore additional areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, further strengthening the bilateral partnership on migration-related matters.

Read the original article on ENA.

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