Ethiopia: Mekelle Residents Call for Sustained Federal Govt Efforts to Advance Reforms in Tigray

Addis Ababa — Residents of Mekelle have urged the Federal Government to sustain and accelerate reform, reconstruction and development efforts in Tigray region.

The inhabitants further emphasized the need for consolidating progress toward lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The call was made during a consultative forum of Mekelle residents, presided over by Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula.

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Speaking at the gathering, Field Marshal Birhanu said the defunct TPLF faction had aligned itself with the so-called "Tsimdo" group, an alliance orchestrated by Ethiopia's historical adversaries to wage war against the country.

He said his engagement with residents was aimed at fostering dialogue, strengthening cooperation and encouraging collective efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in Tigray region.

During the discussions, residents underscored their strong desire to see an end to conflict, identifying peace, security and sustainable development as their foremost priorities.

They called for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, expanded employment opportunities for young people and the restoration of security to enable communities to resume normal life without fear.

"Our foremost priorities are the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, the creation of meaningful employment opportunities for our youth, and the restoration of security so that citizens can go about their daily lives in peace," participants said.

Residents also welcomed the resumption of salary payments for civil servants and ongoing infrastructure rehabilitation efforts, describing them as important steps toward restoring normalcy and accelerating the region's recovery.

Concluding the forum, participants called on the Federal Government to maintain its commitment to Tigray, sustain ongoing interventions and accelerate reform, reconstruction and development initiatives to secure lasting peace and improve the livelihoods of communities across the region.